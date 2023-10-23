NC Courage playoff run ends with NWSL quarterfinal loss to Gotham FC

At the stroke of halftime, Gotham FC found an opening and midfielder Delanie Sheehan capitalized.

Momentum had been building. The numbers were there for Gotham FC and the team was patient, methodically working the ball around to Sheehan on the right wing.

With the final seconds of the opening half ticking down, the midfielder booted the ball past a diving Casey Murphy into the bottom-left corner of the goal.

With the first professional goal of her career, and the opening goal of the game, Sheehan signaled the end of the NC Courage’s season. After losing MVP candidate Kerolin Nicoli to a season-ending ACL tear last weekend, the Courage were unable to muster the offensive firepower needed to put away Gotham FC, falling 2-0.

Despite a barrage of second-half substitutions, NC Courage failed to find any momentum — only registering four shots on goal throughout the entire match, all of which came in the second half.

And, without Kerolin, the Courage lacked a vertical threat to test the Gotham back line. The closest call came on a late right-footed shot from Brianna Pinto, which was saved in the top-right corner.

As the game clock ticked down, this time to signal the end of the second period, Gotham found the back of the net yet again. With Lynn Williams assisting, Yazmeen Ryan booted the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal, putting Gotham up 2-0.

While Gotham moves on to the NWSL semifinals to face the second-seeded Portland Thorns, third-seeded NC Courage’s season comes to a screeching halt.

