NC credit union manager sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to theft of $630,000

A Wake Forest man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing and embezzling more than $630,000 from a credit union he managed.





Johnnie Earl Harrell, 49, worked as a branch manager of a Zebulon-based credit union between 2008 and 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

During that time, prosecutors said, Harrell “exploited his position as branch manager to steal and embezzle at least $631,838.36 in funds belonging to the credit union and its customers.”

Harrell convinced customers to use their retirement accounts for annuities, but instead of purchasing them, Harrell took the money for his personal use and prepared fraudulent account statements to maintain the ruse, they said.

He pleaded guilty to the charges last year and will have to pay restitution to the victims, according to the release.

In an email statement, Lawrence Cameron, Harrell’s attorney, said his client “deeply regrets his actions.”

“We are grateful that Judge Flanagan considered all of the facts and circumstances in this case and handed down a fair and appropriate sentence,” he said.