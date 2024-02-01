New NC crime stats show progress inside CMS schools. But what about drug use?

As concerns grow over a local rise in teen crime, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is reporting an opposite trend: a decrease in crimes and weapons found on campus.

The data spotlights a new issue: drugs in schools.

CMS data generally reflected opposite trends cast across the state and nation, according to the annual report compiled for the N.C. General Assembly and presented to the State Board of Education this week.

New statewide figures released Wednesday show there were 13,193 reported acts of crime and violence in the 2022-23 school year — an 18% increase over the prior school year. CMS showed 1,400 total acts of crime and violence, which was more than an 8% decrease from 2021-22.

Contrary to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s 2023 crime report identifying more juveniles as both victims and suspects in shootings, only six guns were found on CMS campuses during the 2022-23 school year, according to state data released Wednesday.

The 80% drop follows recent body scanner installations, sparked by the 29 guns found in the 2021-22 school year — which broke a pre-pandemic record of 22 in 2018-2019.

A West Charlotte High School student passes by a set of body scanners in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

This year, the number of weapons other than guns found at schools also dropped by 33%, with 281 weapons found in 2022-23 and 421 weapons found the year prior.

The offense was the second-highest reported crime across all North Carolina school districts, with a 55% increase since the 2018-19 school year. It’s mostly reported in elementary schools, said Karen Fairley, executive director of the N.C. Center for Safer Schools.

Another local decrease: A 13% year-over-year drop in assaults against CMS employees, from 361 in the 2021-2022 year to 312 last year. Though, that was still high enough to be more than any other North Carolina school district. In Wake County — the state’s largest school district — 88 were assaulted, according to state data.

“This issue goes beyond law enforcement,” CMPD said about juvenile violence in early January. “It’s a societal issue that needs community-based solutions including better conflict resolution and more outlets for young people.”

Police recently said the same about the pervasiveness of fentanyl in Charlotte and across the U.S.

Teens and drugs

In November, The Charlotte Observer reported CMS had reached a 10-year-high in drugs on campus.

CMS leaders recently approved distribution of naloxone — or Narcan, an overdose reversal nasal spray — to all elementary, middle and high schools. The decision followed the overdose death of one Hough High student who got addicted to $7 fentanyl pills. Those pills, originally advertised as Percocets, also landed several students in rehab this summer.

CMPD launched an anti-fentanyl campaign aimed at young teens in November. In the month following its launch, overall overdose fatalities in Charlotte fell by 33%, police said.

Possession of a controlled substance — which could include marijuana, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine or any other schedule I through VI drug — is the most reported offense in middle schools and high schools, Fairley said.

Statewide data shows possession of a controlled substance accounted for 54% of school crimes reported in the 2022-23 school year. That’s a 36% increase from the prior year and a 55% increase since the 2018-19 school year.

Controlled substances on CMS campuses increased 14% from the year prior and about 32% increase since the 2018-19 school year.

The state Department of Public Instruction says that the increase in controlled substances may be due to schools being asked to more accurately report cases of vaping.

Crime in Charlotte schools

Other crimes and offenses either decreased or hovered around last year’s numbers.

CMS saw seven assaults involving a firearm and six sexual assaults in 2022-23. Still, that’s two fewer sexual assaults and 49 fewer assaults on employees than last year. The 2021-22 school year saw the same number of assaults involving a firearm.

Bomb threats increased by one, with five in 2022-23 and four the year prior.

A CMS spokesperson responded to questions from The Charlotte Observer Thursday to say they’d pass questions to security and health education staff members.