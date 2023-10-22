NC dad set fire to home after killing himself and son, 11, police say. Girl rescued.

NEED HELP? If you or someone you love is struggling with a mental health crisis, there are resources available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text Hello to 741741.

NECESITA AYUDA? Red Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 800-273-8255

In what police called a murder-suicide, a 48-year-old North Carolina man set fire to his home early Saturday after fatally shooting himself and his 11-year-old son, police said.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies rescued the boy’s twin sister from the home near Stanley in Gaston County, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release.

The girl was in stable condition at a hospital later Saturday after being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police identified the father as Russell William Blakney.

Gaston County Police investigators said they were called just before 2:15 a.m. to assist sheriff’s deputies at the home in the 200 block of Brentwood Lane.

Police said they worked throughout the day to confirm the identities of the man and boy found dead in the home.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 704-866-3320 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-861-8000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.