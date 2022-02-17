NC dad’s texts with daughter led to domestic violence protective order. He won on appeal.

In families of divorce, conversations between an estranged parent and a teenage child can be charged.

But do they qualify as domestic violence?

In the case of Gerard Snyder’s text messages to his then-17-year-old daughter, a Mecklenburg County judge ruled that they did.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Court of Appeals said no way.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-judge panel on the state’s second-highest court revoked the domestic-violence protective order placed against Snyder in 2020 by Mecklenburg District Judge Tracy Hewett.

In doing so, the panel drew a clear line between Snyder’s pointed text exchange with his daughter, which the teen described in court as being “hurtful,” and verbal attacks meant to harass and terrorize.

In 2019, Snyder’s former wife, Lisa Walker-Snyder went to court for a protective order, claiming that her ex-husband “committed acts of domestic violence” against her and her then-minor child.

As proof, the mother presented text messages in which Snyder talked about ongoing issues in the divorce and told his daughter that he no longer could pay for her college or her car.

In this image from a filing by the North Carolina Court of Appeals, a Charlotte teenager characterizes the text messages she exchanged with her father, Gerard Regis Snyder.

Asked in court how the messages made her feel, the daughter testified, “I really thought that ... it was really hurtful, and I just didn’t know what ... to do with all of this.

“... It feels that I’m always anxious and upset to get these.”

Hewett granted the protective order for the daughter, but not her mother, ruling that Snyder’s text messages “placed (the daughter) in fear of continued harassment that rises to such a level as to inflict substantial emotional distress.”

According to the judge, Snyder “sent numerous harassing, emotionally abusive, manipulative, and financially threatening texts and/or email messages” to the teen, knowing “these messages would torment (her) to the point of substantial emotional distress.”

Walker-Snyder could not be reached for comment. Neither she nor her attorney submitted any written arguments in her daughter’s behalf to be considered by the appellate panel.

Judge: No ‘competent proof’

In Snyder’s written appeal to the higher court, Charlotte attorney Matthew Arnold said a full reading of the text exchange showed no proof that the daughter suffered “substantial emotional distress,” as the harassment law requires. On the contrary, he said, the daughter — as one might expect on a texting platform — more than held her own in the exchanges.

“Why don’t you get some more validation from your mom. You’re an embarrassment stay out of my life you’re good at that,” she wrote her father at one point.

In another text she wrote, “I’m not doing this with you. I know you are lying. Take it up with someone who (cares) to listen to your constant lies.”

Arnold said the tone of the daughter’s text messages indicates they were not written by a terrorized teen. “In fact, it is clear that she was not afraid of (her father) in any way as she (clearly) maintained a disrespectful and downright taunting tone in her messages.”

The three-judge panel agreed. In his 12-page opinion, Judge Jefferson Griffin said Hewett had no “competent proof” that Snyder’s texts served no purpose other than to “torment, terrorize or terrify” his daughter, as the state’s harassment law requires. Thus, the protective order could not stand.

“At no point did (the daughter’s) testimony indicate that she was in any state of fear because of Defendant’s text messages to her,” Griffin wrote. “If anything, her texts to Defendant indicate the opposite.”

He referred to the teen’s “flippant” response to one of her father’s texts about his finances, in which she used a laughing emoji: “Oh boy I’m really shook up,” she wrote.

Griffin said the teen’s own testimony in Hewett’s courtroom further proved that no domestic violence had occurred. Being “anxious” or “upset” about her father’s conduct “cannot constitute substantial emotional distress,” the judge concluded.

If they did, “we would cease to have any real standard at all ...”