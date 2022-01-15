NC deputies fatally shoot man holding women hostage, sheriff says. In-law found dead

Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man they say held two women hostage after the man killed his brother-in-law, authorities said.

Deputies shot 56-year-old Troy Lee Carter after he “failed to obey verbal commands” from officers Friday night, according to a news release by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The two women weren’t hurt during the incident, sheriff’s officials said, and no deputies were injured.

The scene unfolded just after 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Terrapin Ridge Lane in Granite Falls.

Responding to an “unknown trouble” call, deputies encountered a man with a gun and a knife who was holding two women hostage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After shooting Carter, deputies searched the property and found Carter’s brother-in-law, 48-year-old Timothy Lewis Davis, with gunshot and stab wounds near the home.

Davis, who lived in the home, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Sheriff’s investigators determined that Carter “attacked” Davis before deputies arrived.

The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting by the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office turned the investigation over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The deputies’ body cam footage has been turned over to the SBI as part of the investigation.

Carter had warrants outstanding on charges of domestic criminal trespassing, injury to real property and second-degree arson for previous incidents at the home, investigators said.