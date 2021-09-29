NC deputy held at gunpoint in Cook Out drive-thru line, the Sheriff’s Office says

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy went through a drive-thru line Wednesday morning, but rather then getting a beverage to quench her thirst, she got a gun pointed at her.

At about 3:15 a.m., Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy A. D. Weaver went by the Cook Out on East Innes Street in Salisbury to buy a drink. As Weaver approached the restaurant, a person told her about two men who were passed out in a vehicle in the drive-thru line.

Weaver attempted to speak to the men, but she wasn’t able to awake them, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. She called Salisbury police to help with the situation. Rowan EMS and Salisbury Fire Department also were called in case of a possible overdose. The crews managed to rouse the men awake, and then tried to determining if they had fallen asleep or had used drugs, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Weaver and a police officer spoke to one of the men, identified as 18-year-old Dayshun Lamont Davis, the news release said. Davis kept putting his left hand under his leg despite Weaver’s commands to keep both hands where she could see them, the Sheriff’s Office said. Davis continued to ignore her commands before pulling out a gun, jumping from the vehicle and shoving the weapon into the upper left corner of her vest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Davis also rammed his head into the deputy’s chin then ran away, the Sheriff’s Office said. Weaver and another deputy chased Davis as police and other deputies surrounded the area. Officers and canine units could not locate Davis.

Warrants were obtained against Davis for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun, the Sheriff’s Office said. He also was entered as “wanted” into National Crime Information Center.

With help from the a State Highway Patrol helicopter, sheriff’s deputies and police found Davis him around 1 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Miller Avenue. He was arrested without incident.

Story continues

Davis was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center, where he remains under a $500,000 secured bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The second person in the car “complied with all of the officers instructions, and committed no crimes,” sheriff’s spokesman John Sifford told the Observer.

Weaver was shaken up, but sustained no serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.