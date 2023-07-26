NC deputy who shot wanted man in head will not be charged, DA says

A North Carolina deputy was legally justified in shooting a man in the head, the Rowan County district attorney concludes in a report released this week.





Jordan Mays died after a deputy fired five bullets from his AR-15 rifle “at close range” Feb. 14, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Mays had grabbed a gun while another deputy was on his back, trying to subdue him inside a home, police said in a previous statement.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation reviewed the fatal shooting, including taking statements from the officers involved.

“We concluded that the evidence supports that the deputy acted lawfully and did not violate any criminal laws,” said District Attorney Brandy Cook in a news release, the Salisbury Post and WSOC — the Charlotte Observer’s news partner — reported.

Five deputies were at 138 Thriftwood Court — outside the city limits of Salisbury — to serve warrants to Jeremy Brock and Mays, who was on a wanted list issued by the N.C. Probation and Parole office. Mays had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while licensed revoked, and a probation violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

All deputies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which was the second involving Rowan County sheriff’s deputies in recent months. In the first, on Nov. 29, deputies and police killed a man who shot two officers and a firefighter with a pellet shotgun during a house fire, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

In Cook’s review of deputies killing Mays, the DA wrote that a law enforcement officer is “justified in using deadly force” if the officer “reasonably believed that he or another person was in imminent danger of great bodily injury or death.”

Mays’ lack of cooperation with deputies led to the shooting, according to the DA’s office.

Mays didn’t follow deputies’ commands to leave the bedroom he was in. When they entered the room, Mays was “sitting up on a bed” with a woman and a gun nearby.

A deputy struggled with him on the bed and then on the floor, police previously said. When one deputy yelled “tase him,” Mays rose from the floor with the deputy on his back. He reached for the gun and turned toward deputies when the five fatal shots were fired.

The total encounter inside the bedroom was only a few seconds, the sheriff’s office previously said. One deputy attempted to aid Mays, but all deputies left the trailer and secured the scene when they determined aid wasn’t possible because of the severity of the injuries, Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said.

After, police removed $3,000 in cash, three loaded handguns and an undisclosed amount of what they believed is crystal methamphetamine from the bedroom.

“It is never our desire to be involved in a lethal, deadly force encounter,” Allen said in a February news release. “However, we are often forced into this outcome by those that would mean harm to others. We take steps and train to avoid these confrontations.”