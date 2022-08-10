NC deputy shot while serving warrant, sheriff says

A North Carolina deputy was shot Wednesday morning while serving a warrant, WTVD reports.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden Jr. told WXLV that the person who shot the deputy then barricaded themselves inside a home on Paradise Lane and refused to listen to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

At the scene, dozens of law enforcement vehicles could be seen. At least two of the vehicles also appeared to have their windows shot out, WTVD reports.

Deputies from Caswell County, Alamance County and Person County all responded to the scene.

Officials have not given an update on the deputy’s condition at this point.

