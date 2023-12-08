This NC destination is one of the ‘coziest winter towns’ in America, report says

North Carolina is a popular travel destination year round, but one town has been named one of the best winter destinations in the country.

New York Travel Guides released a list of the coziest winter towns in America for “a magical getaway” based on multiple factors, including popularity, weather, activities and atmosphere.

Blowing Rock was included on the list, the only place in North Carolina featured.

The town, located about 90 miles outside of Charlotte, is a top travel spot in the mountains with various activities and attractions, even during the winter season.

Broyhill Park in Blowing Rock, NC.

Located off the Blue Ridge Parkway, there are multiple hiking trails, ski resorts and snow tubing parks to experience the winter weather outdoors.

This time of year, you can also check out several events and festivals including Tweetsie Christmas at Tweetsie Railroad amusement park, and the annual four-day long Blowing Rock WinterFest celebration. Plus, downtown Blowing Rock is decked out in twinkle lights through January and February.

There are several holiday events and activities in Blowing Rock this winter season.

Most of the top winter destinations were in Washington state, Colorado and Vermont.

Travel experts from New York Travel Guides compared 575 small towns based on popularity during winter with the general public and photographers, cozy weather, and cozy activities and atmosphere for their rankings.

You can find the full list of the 110 coziest winter winters online at newyorktravelguides.com.

Blowing Rock was named as one of the coziest winter towns in America.