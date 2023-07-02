NC driver shot his wife and tossed her from a car, sheriff says. Police found him in TN.

A North Carolina driver was arrested at a Tennessee motel Saturday after he was accused of shooting his wife several times and pushing her from a car along a Lincoln County highway, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman was in serious condition in a hospital, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Randall Lane Shropshire, a 53-year-old Lincolnton resident, barricaded himself in a Knoxville motel room but surrendered without incident after Knox County sheriff’s deputies coaxed him out, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Shropshire’s wife was shot and tossed from the car along U.S. 321 in Lincoln County around 7:30 p.m. Friday, investigators said.

A driver saw what happened and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shropshire was arrested after his phone pinged in Knox County early Saturday, investigators said.

Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators charged Shropshire with felony attempted first-degree murder.

He remained in the Knox County Jail without bond late awaiting an extradition hearing.