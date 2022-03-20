NC to end segregated employment services. How will it benefit workers with disabilities?

Kevin Bizzell poses for a photo at Special Blendz Cafe on East Dixon Boulevard in Shelby Saturday morning, March 12, 2022.

For years, disabled people have been marginalized in the workplace, subjected to low wages and menial jobs. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has recognized the unfair treatment of these individuals and has agreed to end segregated employment services.

Chris Hodgson, attorney with Disability Rights NC, said the move is historic as people with disabilities have been excluded from workers’ rights, until now.

More than 1,000 disabled workers in North Carolina will be impacted by the agreement. Many currently work in what is referred to as sheltered workshops, segregated from nondisabled persons. It will also bring an end to a longstanding history of poor wages where workers earned minimum wage or less.

“That you could work five days a week and only earn $20 in this day and age is just unbelievable to most people,” said Hodgson. “This agreement recognizes that people with disabilities have interests and skills and must have opportunities to pursue jobs of their own choosing. It also provides workers with disabilities a path out of poverty and a chance at economic stability.”

Kevin Bizzell of Shelby will soon benefit from the new agreement. Bizzell currently does piece work at Cleveland Vocational Industries, but spends his Saturdays working at Special Blendz Café alongside individuals with and without disabilities. Working at the café allows Bizzell to be slowly integrated into a normal work setting. According to a press release, Bizzell added he enjoys “receiving support to make sure he does a good job, and he also likes making more money.”

“I like going out to the community to work,” said Kevin.

Bizzell’s mother, Vickie Bizzell was ecstatic when she learned of the changes, saying it will give her son a chance to have a sense of belonging.

“It makes him happy to know he gets to get up on a Saturday morning to go to a job, just like I have to get up to go to my job,” said Vickie. “It makes him feel more involved in the community and the sense of him having his own paycheck like other people in the community is so important.”

Story continues

The new ruling has two phases, with the first going into effect later this year.

Kevin Bizzell prepares a coffee dispenser in the kitchen of Special Blendz Cafe on East Dixon Boulevard in Shelby Saturday morning, March 12, 2022.

“In the first stage, they will stop having new people go into the system for segregated employment,” said Hodgson. “For the people that are receiving segregated employment services, there is a longer transition of several years. It’s not an immediate thing to take them out of a segregated environment and move them into an integrated one. It’s going to take job exploration and a career development plan to develop their interests.”

The NCDHHS will offer a career coach to help guide and encourage job exploration. Hodgson said it is a huge advantage for disadvantaged workers, saying now they will have an opportunity to pursue careers they were excluded from in the past.

“If I’ve been in a segregated workplace for a certain time, I don’t know what is out there,” said Hodgson. “Once they have gone through that process and have been able to see these different jobs, they can decide what they want to do.”

Related: Local restaurants work through price hikes, labor and food shortages

More: Hourly employees at Cleveland County Schools will see additional pay raises

Over the last 10 years, staff members from Disability Rights North Carolina have monitored sheltered workshops, conducting interviews to ensure their rights are protected within the workplace.

“It has been a progressive movement,” said Hodgson. “We learned that segregated workshops typically are not successful in preparing workers for jobs in their communities and helping them transition out of the workshops. This agreement recognizes that the days of placing people with disabilities in workshops and preparing them for a lifetime of earning less than the minimum wage must come to an end in North Carolina.”

The agreement fulfills Executive Order 92 issued by Gov. Roy Cooper’s, making North Carolina an Employment First state.

“North Carolinians with disabilities should be able to secure employment in integrated community settings that provide competitive wages and benefits, enable them to reach their full potential, increase their economic self-sufficiency, and grant them dignity as members of the workforce,” said Cooper.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby man, others with disabilities to see changes in the workplace