NC executive order aims to help formerly incarcerated readjust to communities

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that aims to improve reentry services for the formerly incarcerated.

Executive Order 303 creates a “unified approach to improving education, rehabilitation, and reentry services for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people in North Carolina,” it reads.

ALSO READ: Group turns Anson Co. prison into trade school to teach kids with incarcerated parents new skills

The state is partnering with Reentry2030. It provides educational resources and increases work release, apprenticeship, and employment opportunities.

“As a person of faith, these issues that we’re tackling in this executive order today mean a lot to me,” Cooper said Monday. “Every person deserves the opportunity to live a life of joy, success and love. Even when we make mistakes, every single one of us can be redeemed.”

According to the state corrections department, more than 15,000 people return to their communities each year after being released from state prisons.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte, Mecklenburg County to be honored for helping the formerly incarcerated)