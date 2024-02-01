NC’s expanded private school voucher program starts today. Here’s how to apply.

Parents across North Carolina are taking advantage of new rules that expand who can get a voucher to help pay for their children’s private school costs.

The online application period for the Opportunity Scholarship program opened on Feb. 1 amid heavy traffic. The demand was so high that the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA), reminded families that the application period runs until March 1 and is not first-come, first served.

“We expect heavy traffic to the MyPortal platform from February 1 - 5, 2024, which may result in slower website load times,” the NCSEAA, which distributes the Opportunity Scholarship funding, posted on the application website on Feb. 1. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The website briefly crashed soon after the filing period opened at midnight.

Huge Response from NC Parents! The Opportunity Scholarship website experienced a brief crash at 12:15 am, shortly after going live, reflecting the immense demand for #SchoolChoice in NC. This is a testament to parents' commitment to their children's future. #ncpol #nced pic.twitter.com/VQ9PLzxPLH — AFP-NC (@AFPNC) February 1, 2024

Mary Shuping, NCSEAA director of government and external affairs, said the website vendor had an issue overnight that was resolved before the start of business hours on Feb. 1. Shuping said that less than 200 applicants were impacted.

Here’s what you need to know to apply.

What’s new in the application process?

Previously, you couldn’t get an Opportunity Scholarship if your family made more than 200% of the amount needed to qualify for federally subsidized meals. That’s an income of about $111,000 a year for a family of four.

But there no longer are income limits for the Opportunity Scholarship program. Now a family’s income will only determine whether they’ll receive between $3,360 and $7,468 per child for the 2024-25 school year.

The scholarship is based on how much the state spends on average per child in public schools. It will change annually.

The state is also dropping a rule that kept existing private school families from receiving a new voucher. Previously, you had to be starting in kindergarten or first grade or transferring from a public school to get an Opportunity Scholarship..

What do I need to do to apply?

You first have to create an account with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA), the agency in charge of distributing the Opportunity Scholarship funds.

Go to https://myportal.ncseaa.edu/ to create a MyPortal account. That account will provide families with updates about the status of their application.

Got to https://www.ncseaa.edu/k12/opportunity/how-to-apply-for-the-opportunity-scholarship/ for more information about using MyPortal.

When do I need to apply?

You can go to your MyPortal account between Feb. 1 and March 1 to apply.

The NCSEAA will have extended customer service hours on Feb. 1-4 to answer questions. You can call 855-330-3955.

▪ Feb. 1: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Feb. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Feb. 3: 9 a.m. to 12. p.m.

▪ Feb. 4: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s also important for families to know that the application is not first-come, first served,” the NCSEAA said in an email. “There is no advantage for applicants submitting on Feb. 1.

“Families should apply in February, but earlier or later in February does not matter, as long as the application is submitted by March 1 for the priority deadline.”

Signs lay in the grass during a rally celebrating National School Choice Week on Halifax Mall in front of the Legislative Building in Raleigh on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. North Carolina could see a 60% increase this year in the number of students receiving a private school voucher now that income limits for families have been removed.

How will the scholarships be awarded?

The NCSEAA has up to $293.5 million it can award for scholarships for the 2024-25 school year. That’s 62% more than the $180.8 million available this school year.

It’s unknown if the number of applications will exceed the funding available.

First priority will go to voucher recipients who are renewing their Opportunity Scholarship.

All new applicants will be grouped into one of four tiers based on their family income.

The NCSEAA will hold a random lottery in early April starting with applications from Tier One, which are the families with the lowest income. The NCSEAA will then go through the remaining tiers until the money runs out or they’re out of applicants.

If the NCSEAA runs out of money, applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

Can I use it to attend any private school?

Students must attend a private school that’s registered to receive Opportunity Scholarships. Go to https://myportal.ncseaa.edu/NC/NonpublicSchools.aspx to find a list of eligible schools.

The NCSEAA says there are 625 schools registered to accept scholarship payments, with more schools trying to join. The new school registration period runs through June.