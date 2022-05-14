NC family’s dog shot during home invasion, sheriff says. 4 Winston-Salem men arrested.

Four Winston-Salem men were arrested in connection with a Davidson County home invasion last weekend in which the family’s dog was fatally shot, sheriff’s investigators said.

Multiple shots were fired during the robbery at a home on Friedberg Church Road in the northern part of the county the afternoon of May 7, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday.

“Three armed suspects entered the residence brandishing firearms and robbed multiple subjects inside of the residence, while a fourth suspect remained in the getaway vehicle,” according to the post.

Investigators arrested and charged:

▪ 22-year-old Desmond Hood, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and a count each of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and felony cruelty to animals. He was in the Guilford County jail Saturday on $500,000 bail.

▪ 20-year-old Zachariah Bacota, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony cruelty to animals. He was in the Davidson County jail Saturday on $130,000 bail.

▪ 21-year-old Amond Crews, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and a count each of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He was in the Forsythe County jail Saturday on $150,000 bail.

▪ 22-year-old Jamal Jordan, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and a count each of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and felony cruelty to animals. He was in the Forsythe County jail Saturday without bail.

Sheriff’s investigators thanked the Winston Salem Police Department robbery division and SWAT and the Greensboro Police Department for help in the investigation.