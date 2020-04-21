NC Farm Bureau Insurance Announces "Here for You Promise" providing a Twenty Percent Dividend on all Automobile Premiums for April and May 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding today announced NC Farm Bureau Insurance's "Here for You Promise" that will provide a twenty percent dividend payment to its automobile policy holders for April and May 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The twenty percent dividend was approved by the Board of Directors to provide approximately $22 million in savings for policyholders.

"Helping our customers during these difficult times is our top priority and that's why we announced the Here for You Promise," NC Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding said. "We want our customers to know that we are here for them, we are listening, and we are committed to helping any way we can. At NC Farm Bureau, we're in the people business."

The dividends will cover two months of voluntary premiums in April and May, on both Personal Automobile and Business Automobile policies. Dividend checks will be mailed in mid-June directly to policyholders. No policyholder action is required.

The dividends reflect the savings rightfully due Farm Bureau insureds as a result of stay-at-home guidelines now in place in North Carolina.

