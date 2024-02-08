An NC fraternity is in trouble for hazing. What exactly is ‘hazing’ under state law?

A fraternity at a North Carolina college recently had its charter revoked for hazing its new members.

The decision to revoke the charter of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Davidson College came down Wednesday, The Charlotte Observer reported. The chapter also received a five-year suspension from the college, Lisa Combs, associate vice president for engagement, told SigEp alumni in an email.

“During the 2023 spring semester, the chapter acknowledged it had engaged in hazing of new members, participated in the college’s accountability process, and received an outcome that it appealed,” Combs said.

Unfortunately, data shows hazing is prevalent around the country.

Nearly one in three student athletes, and more than half of college students involved in fraternities and sororities in the US experience hazing, according to Hazing Prevention Network.

But what are the legal rules on hazing in North Carolina?

Here’s what to know about hazing laws in North Carolina, and the three types of hazing.

What is the law on hazing in NC?

According to North Carolina law, it is illegal for any student at a university, college or school to engage in hazing.

The law defines hazing as “subjecting another student to physical injury as part of an initiation, or as a prerequisite to membership, into any organized school group, including any society, athletic team, fraternity or sorority, or other similar group.”

Anyone accused of hazing in North Carolina can face a class 2 misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Hazing can also lead to more serious charges if someone is injured of killed during an incident, including manslaughter, assault and murder, according to Arnold & Smith, a law firm based in Charlotte.

What are the types of hazing?

There are three types of hazing, Arnold & Smith says:

subtle hazing

harassment hazing

violent hazing

What is subtle hazing?

Subtle hazing includes “behaviors that emphasize a power imbalance between new members/initiates and other members of the organization” that are often deemed harmless, according to UNC Pembroke.

Examples of subtle include name calling, assigning new members tasks not assigned to other members, socially isolating new members and deprivation of privileges granted to other members.

What is harassment hazing?

Harassment hazing involves “behaviors that have the potential to cause emotional anguish or physical discomfort in order to feel like part of the group,” UNCP says.

Verbal abuse, threats, sleep deprivation and asking new members to wear embarrassing clothing are all examples of harassment hazing, according to UNCP.

What is violent hazing?

Violent hazing includes behaviors that can cause physical, emotional or psychological trauma, according to UNCP.

Examples of violent hazing include forced consumption of alcohol or drugs, branding, public nudity and expecting abuse or mistreatment of animals.