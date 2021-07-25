NC gasoline spill protesters risk arrest by standing on lawn of Sen. Tillis’ home

Protesters of a massive gasoline spill in Huntersville gathered outside the Lake Norman home of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis on Sunday, some willing to risk arrest by standing on his lawn.

Two teenage ATV riders chanced upon the spill in Mecklenburg County’s Oehler Nature Preserve and reported the leak in August.

Colonial Pipeline Co. eventually reported that almost 18 times more gasoline leaked from its pipe than its original estimate, according to a June 15 settlement with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The protesters — part of the the national Sunrise Movement organization focused on stopping climate change — criticized Tillis and other officials for their inaction against Colonial.

“For Thom Tillis, this is a 1.2 million-gallon gasoline leak near his house,” 19-year-old UNC Charlotte senior Jeremy Goldsby said. “How in the world did you let it slide?”

Earlier in afternoon, dozens of activists and local residents gathered for a teach-in and rally at Veterans Park in downtown Huntersville before about 65 Sunrise youth activists from across the Carolinas boarded a bus for a nearly 5-mile drive to Tillis’ lakefront home.

“This is a critical moment for North Carolina and the country,” 16-year-old Lanvey Pham, of Charlotte, said at the rally.

Protesters on lawn of Tillis home

The group chanted “We’re wide awake and in the streets!” as they approached Tillis’ home shortly before 5 p.m. Soon after, a neighbor came outside and said, “He’s on your side!” to the group, but the protesters silenced him with their chants.

Most of the protesters stood on the street in front of Tillis’ home, hollering and beating drums. Two police officers stood about 50 feet away from the group.

Three protesters went onto Tillis’ lawn. Two of them held up a banner that said, “Colonial and Tillis choose profits over people.” The other protester held a sign that read “No Climate, No Deal.”

The lawn sprinklers turned on about 10 minutes later. The three protesters got doused but sat peacefully.

Story continues

The group in the street shouted “Hey Tillis! Hey Biden! Step up. People are dying!” to the beat of the drums.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers warned the group if they did not leave soon, they’d be arrested. The protesters on the lawn said they did not plan to leave and expected to be arrested.

Around 7 p.m., a tent was brought in for the three protesters to camp out on Tillis’ lawn.

At 7:30 p.m., a large group of protesters left aboard a shuttle bus but not the three on the lawn.

Tillis did not appear to be home, and it’s unknown if his family was inside.

The Observer left requests for comment with Tillis spokesman Adam Webb on Saturday, but he had not replied as of Sunday evening.

Fuel spill among NC’s worst

The spill in Huntersville was among the worst in the state, Michael Regan, then-NCDEQ secretary, said in September. Regan now heads the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Colonial could face daily fines of up to $200,000 per violation if it fails to improve the way it detects leaks in its U.S. pipeline system, after the massive gasoline leak in Huntersville, according to a recent settlement in the case with the U.S. government.

The agreement orders Colonial to find and use a better leak detection system across its entire network, citing several newly disclosed leaks over the years, the Observer reported.