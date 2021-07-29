NC Gov. Cooper expected to address updated mask guidance today. How to watch

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address the CDC’s new mask guidance in light of COVID-19 case surges across the nation.

Cooper just last week announced a plan for NC public schools, which called for masking for all inside K-8 schools, and masking for unvaccinated people inside high schools. That plan aligned with then-current CDC recommendations. But after the CDC update — which recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks inside spaces where unvaccinated people may be — NC’s guidance could change.

North Carolina on Tuesday reported more than 1,000 COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the first time since May 8 and a positivity rate of over 10.4% among coronavirus tests for the first time since Feb. 1.

Cooper will appear today with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference, but typically switch to streaming for the Q&A portion. Spectrum News usually airs the entire press conference. Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.