NC Gov. Cooper signs into law special summer school program and teaching of phonics

T. Keung Hui
·3 min read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday he’s signing into law bills that will require school districts to to use a phonics-based approach for teaching reading and to create a summer program to address COVID-19 learning loss.

The “Summer Learning Choice for NC Families” law requires school districts to offer students in all grade levels at least 150 hours or 30 days of summer in-person instruction, along with enrichment activities such as sports, music and arts. The legislation had been unanimously approved by the General Assembly as a way to try to help at-risk students affected by the pandemic.

“This pandemic has challenged students and teachers like never before,” Cooper said in a statement Friday. “Providing a summer opportunity for academic growth plus mental and physical health will help schools begin to address those challenges.”

The “Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021” makes changes to the troubled Read to Achieve program, including requiring teachers to be trained on using the “science of reading.” The law, which was largely supported by state lawmakers from both parties, also creates two new bonuses to get teachers to work in summer breading camps.

Cooper also announced he had signed House Bill 53, which makes changes to help students whose parents are in the military.

Summer program to address pandemic loss

School districts will need to ramp up planning for the new summer camps, which are a one-year expansion of the existing camps that target only elementary school students. The new program is geared toward at-risk students, but attendance is voluntary and is open to any student, space permitting.

Supporters of the new program say it’s needed because of the state’s public school students have had only limited in-person instruction over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts reported that 23% of their students are at risk of academic failure and not being promoted at the end of the school year.

The summer program doesn’t come with any new state funding. Instead, districts can use federal coronavirus relief funds to run the program.

Charter schools aren’t required to set up a summer program. Instead, charter students, private school students and home-school students can request a spot in a program run by the school district.

Due to their unique schedules, year-round schools have until Oct. 1 to offer the program.

NC to use science of reading

The Excellent Public Schools Act comes in response to how the state’s third-grade reading scores have gotten worse instead of improving since the start of the Read To Achieve program.

The law makes multiple changes to try to improve the state’s literacy efforts, including:

Requires the state’s PreK-5 teachers to receive training on the “science of reading,” a method of literacy instruction that stresses phonics.

Creation of a minimum $1,200 signing bonus to encourage teachers who have proven to be effective, based on test scores, to work at summer reading camps.

Creation of a minimum $150 per student performance bonus for third-grade teachers for each student they work with at the reading camps who goes on to pass the reading exam.

K-3 teachers will develop individual reading plans for students who are not reading at grade level.

DPI will develop a Digital Children’s Reading Initiative so parents can find resources online to help their children read.

Supporters say that using the science of reading will better prepare young readers. But critics question having the state pick a side in the “reading wars” and how the law steers the training contract to a particular company.

“Learning to read early in life is critical for our children and this legislation will help educators improve the way they teach reading,” Cooper said. “But ultimate success will hinge on attracting and keeping the best teachers with significantly better pay and more help in the classroom with tutoring and instructional coaching. “

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. issues guidelines to deepen relations with Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department said on Friday it had issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan, a move that deepens U.S. relations with Taipei amid stepped up Chinese military activity around the island. "These new guidelines liberalize guidance on contacts with Taiwan, consistent with our unofficial relations," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in statement. The aim, he said, was "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Analysis: White House, U.S. companies could agree on 25% tax rate, officials, business groups say

    President Joe Biden has championed raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% as the main way to fund his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, but few people in Washington, including inside the White House, really think the rate will land there. Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he is open to compromise, after a reporter asked if he would be willing to agree on a tax rate below 28%. "I'm willing to listen to that, I'm wide open to it," Biden said.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • Another TCU basketball player appears headed to the NCAA transfer portal

    Redshirt freshman guard Taryn Todd would be the fourth scholarship player the Frogs have seen enter the portal since the season ended.

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin announces Cuomo challenge for New York's 2022 governor's race

    The Long Islander is trying to become New York's second Republican governor in over 45 years, targeting Cuomo's "cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing."

  • Nelson leads Islanders to 3-2 shootout win over Flyers

    Brock Nelson scored in regulation and got the only goal in a five-round shootout to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Jordan Eberle also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves as the Islanders won their fourth straight. New York improved to 17-1-2 at Nassau Coliseum, the only team in the league with one regulation loss on home ice.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • Impossible Foods in talks to go public: sources

    Plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods is preparing to go public, which could value the company at over $10 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.The listing would highlight a growing demand for plant-based meat products, worth substantially more than the company's $4 billion valuation in a private funding round last year, driven by environmental and ethical concerns.Sources say Impossible is exploring going public in the next year through an IPO.Alternatively, it could also be looking at a merger with what's known as a special purpose acquisition company.That's a shell company which aims to acquire a private company by raising funds in an IPO.It would mean less regulatory scrutiny for companies wishing to go public, and more certainty that valuation will be attained and funds raised.A spokeswoman for Impossible declined to comment.Founded in 2011, Impossible Foods sells its meat-free burgers and sausages in grocery stores and also partners with the likes of Burger King and Disney.The company's backers include celebrities like tennis star Serena Williams and rapper Jay-Z, and says its reach has grown from 150 stores to over 20,000 in the past year alone.Shares of rival Beyond Meat Inc are trading more than 400% above its IPO price from 2019.Overall, plant-based retail sales in the U.S. hit $7 billion in 2020, up by 27%, according to an industry analytics report.

  • Shooter who killed 5 in York County was a former NFL player from Rock Hill, sources say

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt. He was a star at Rock Hill High School.

  • Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to be ‘Windsor family affair’

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral had been meticulously planned in accordance with his wishes. But Buckingham Palace confirmed yesterday that coronavirus restrictions meant all arrangements had been completely revised. Instead, the ceremony will be significantly pared down, with royal sources revealing they would adhere to current guidelines, which allow just 30 mourners. The Queen will be joined by senior members of the family, as well as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for the funeral, which is expected to take place next Saturday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

  • 3 ways to reduce gym anxiety if you're new to fitness, according to 'Wonder Woman' actress and former CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence

    To avoid 'gymtimidation,' remember everyone has room to improve and you have to start somewhere, the actress told Insider.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended that 16 airlines ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • A Surprising Opinion From Justice Thomas May Signal an Ominous Shift on Free Speech

    Clarence Thomas, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. One of the justices, Clarence Thomas, broke from his traditional judicial role and weighed in on a matter of public policy. The issue is so-called Big Tech censorship.

  • $1.3 million in counterfeit goods at ‘World’s Largest Flea Market’ in Texas, feds say

    Fake Gucci and Louis Vuitton merchandise was discovered at the large market in Texas.

  • Prince Harry expected to return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions. However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him. Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019. A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family." Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival. There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times. He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls. "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has been transformed into a memorial page to the Duke of Edinburgh. A short message on archewell.com, set against a dark background, says: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed." A spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment.

  • Politifact gives its verdict on Ron DeSantis' dust-up with "60 Minutes"

    The fact-checking website Politifact has tried to tease out the truth after a controversial "60 Minutes" report drew a connection between Florida's vaccine partnership with Publix and a big contribution Publix made to Gov. Ron DeSantis' PAC.The state of play: DeSantis called the show "smear merchants" for reporting that poorer communities had been left behind, with no Publix Super Markets in Belle Glade, in the Glades area of Palm Beach County. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe said his response to CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi's questions were deceptively edited.Details: Politifact compared a full transcript of DeSantis' 3-minute response to Alfonsi — who confronted the governor at a news conference — with a 1-minute version that aired during the segment.The ruling: "While '60 Minutes' focused on his emphatic denial, it left out the background that he offered about how the state had been working with other retail pharmacies to distribute coronavirus vaccines at long-term care facilities in December and his own interactions with Publix customers," reported Politifact's Daniel Funke.Of note: CBS says this part of his response did not directly answer the question.What they're saying: "In the story, there was a direct line between the campaign contribution and the rewarding [of the Publix vaccine contract]. And they never proved that," said Al Tompkins, a senior faculty member at the Poynter Institute. "I think they owe it to everybody — they owe it to the governor, they owe it to Publix, they owe it to the public — to explain to us how they came to that conclusion."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

    The U.K.'s Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame. After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress." "There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that." Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearRapper DMX dies at 50

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."