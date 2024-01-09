NC governor declares state of emergency amid oncoming severe weather

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather expected across the state beginning Monday and continuing Tuesday.

The order waives truck weight, size and hours of service restructions so that vehicles carrying gessential supplies such as food, medicine or fuel or transporting livestock and crops can get their jobs done quickly.

The governor and North Carolina Emergency Management officials are urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall and winds, and to expect flooding and power outages with the strong weather system impacting the state beginning Monday evening into Tuesday.

The storm is also expected to bring damaging winds and the potential for saturated soils that might lead to blown-down trees and powerlines, causing possible scattered to widespread power outages.

“This storm system has the potential to bring high winds and other dangerous storm conditions to North Carolina, and people should be aware and take precautions,” Cooper said in a statement. “Be sure your emergency kits are up to date and pay attention to the weather in your area, especially any weather alerts such as flash flood warnings.”

Will Ray, North Carolina emergency management director, said it is communicating with local partners and has increased its readiness level of the state’s emergency response team to provide support if the impending weather goes beyond local capabilities. The state is also working with utility and infrastructure partners to take care of any needs they may have as the storm develops.

Rainfall is expected Monday evening in the state’s southern mountains and will spread northeastward and increase in intensity Tuesday morning. Isolated to scattered flash floods are possible across North Carolina Tuesday, with the potential for numerous flash floods across the southern mountains.

Some areas of the southern mountains can expect up to six inches of rain, making landslides possible. Some mountain areas could get some sleet and freezing rain overnight before changing over to rain around daybreak Tuesday.

Widespread heavy rain will increase the potential for riverine flooding and likely continue for the rest of the week across eastern North Carolina. Coastal flood watches, warnings and advisories have been issued for parts of the coast from midday Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

State officials are offering the following tips for residents to be prepared for the storm. They include:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

Never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.

Make sure you know where to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your area.

Ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings, especially with the potential for severe storms to be moving through during nighttime hours.

Check to see if your community offers emergency alert services for its residents.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.