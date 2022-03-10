NC governor ends prison terms of 3 people arrested for murder in their teens

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is ending the prison terms of three people who were convicted for murders committed when they were teenagers.

“The commutations follow an intensive review of their cases, including the length of their sentences, their records in prison, and their readiness to succeed outside of prison,” states a Thursday afternoon press release.

The cases were the first recommended to Cooper by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which he established last year after the North Carolina pulled 16- and 17-year-olds from adult to juvenile court.

“Studies of brain development and psychology show fundamental differences between juvenile and adult minds and behavior, and state and federal law treat children differently from adults for the purpose of sentencing,” the release states.

The three people whose sentenced were shortened included:

▪ April Leigh Barber, 46, who pleaded guilty to two count of first-degree murder in 1992 for her role in the murder of her grandparents. Sentenced to two terms of life in prison, Barber was 15 at the time of the murder.

▪ Joshua McKay, 37, who served 20 years in prison for the murder of Catherine Young in Richmond County.

▪ Anthony Willis, 42, who served 26 years in prison for the murder of Franklin Miller in Cumberland County. He was 16 during the time of the killing.

The three people will be on post-release supervision.

“Most of the individuals who enter prisons will return to their communities one day. Providing high quality, evidenced based treatment and programming is a top priority for our prison system,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe in the release.







“These commutations should inspire individuals who are incarcerated to use all available resources to better themselves and prepare for a successful return to society,” Buffaloe wrote.

The board has reviewed the cases of roughly 35 inmates who had been sentenced as juveniles and she expects others to be recommended for clemency in the coming months, said State Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham Democrat and a former district court judge. Not all have been recommended for early release.

“We get into the crime, we get into their history, we get into all the prison records, any infractions, all the programs that have been offered that have been completed,” said Morey, a member of review board. “And their statements. Statements of remorse are very important,”