NC governor offers $25,000 reward for arrest in Atlantic Beach murder of Apex man

Randall Joseph Miller of Apex was an avid fisherman who took a fishing trip to Atlantic Beach in August.

In the early morning of Aug. 29, local police found him dead in his driveway after being stabbed. He was 65.

On Thursday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for whoever is found responsible for his death.

Miller, known as Randy, was loading equipment onto a boat early in the morning when a friend found him lying on the ground with a wound to his chest, one of Miller’s friends previously told ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

Officials believe that Miller was killed after running into three men who were committing burglaries in the area, who stabbed him and then fled in a silver four-door sedan.

“It appears to be a random and senseless act of violence,” Atlantic Beach town officials said in a previous statement. “We do not believe the victim or anyone else in Atlantic Beach was targeted.”

Authorities haven’t been able to track down the suspects since.

In October, the Atlantic Beach Police Department offered a reward of up to $30,000 for information.

Miller was a native of Pennsylvania and worked for IBM for 35 years, according to his obituary.

Miller liked to fish for bass on Jordan lake and Red Drum on the Neuse River.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Miller. His son, Randall Scott Miller, died in 2017.

The killing was the first homicide to take place in the town of less than 2,000 people in a decade, and only the third in the town’s history, The N&O reported last year.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the stabbing should contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 or via email at policeadmin@atlanticbeach-nc.com and the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.