NC governor orders limits to access to grocery, retail stores in coronavirus crisis

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced new measures to the state’s stay-at-home order for grocery stores and retailers Thursday.





Effective Monday at 5 pm, stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% of the stated fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet, Cooper said.

Stores must also mark 6 feet of distance at places where people need to gather, like checkout lines, and they must perform frequent environmental cleaning and routine disinfection

“Even as we follow the stay at home order, there are still essential reasons to leave the house, like for groceries or medicine,” Roy Cooper said on Twitter. “We want to ensure that essential stores are as safe as possible for everyone so that no one is afraid to go out for basic necessities.”

Stores are being encouraged to make hand sanitizer accessible, set shopping times for seniors and at-risk people, use shields at check out, and mark aisles as one-way to limit traffic.

“I know a number of stores have already taken steps like these, and I thank them,” Cooper said.

Other changes

On Wednesday, Matthews-based Harris Teeter announced it was stepping up measures to limit the number of customers in stores to 50% capacity.

Mega retailers Walmart and Amazon, which includes Whole Foods Market, and grocer Bi-Lo have begun employee temperature checks. Fever is a symptom of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Beginning this week, all Bi-Lo grocery stores will conduct temperature checks for associates when they report to work to ensure a safer atmosphere for associates and customers,” Bi-Lo parent company Southeast Grocers said in a statement Friday.

Walmart has sent infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers and expects to take associates temperatures as they report to work, too, the company said in a press release.

Getting thermometers to all stores could take up to three weeks. Walmart is asking workers with temps at 100 degrees or higher to stay home, the release said.

Amazon expects to roll out temperature checks at all its facilities and Whole Foods Market stores this week, according to amazon.com.

Anyone registering a temperature over the CDC-recommended 100.4 degrees will be asked to return home and only come back to work after they’ve gone three days without a fever, according to Amazon’s April 2 online newsletter.

More social distancing

All major grocery stores in the Charlotte area have or are in the process of installing Plexiglas shield barriers at registers and counters between customers and workers. All stores also have added signs and measures, such as floor markers and cleared aisles, to encourage social distancing of the CDC’s recommended 6 feet.

Others rolled out contactless pay, like Publix, Bi-Lo and Lidl. Publix began contactless payments Saturday. Customers can place a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad, according to the company.

Some stores are going a step further.

Walmart, Target, Bi-Lo and Trader Joe’s are capping how many customers can be in a store at one time. Walmart and Target started counting customers Saturday in the Charlotte area. Last month, some local Trader Joe’s stores started limiting the number of customers in stores at one time.

Some Trader Joe’s are limiting customers in Charlotte stores amid coronavirus spread

Walmart also is starting one-way shopping aisles to address social distancing, the company said online.

Attention shoppers

Customers with reusable bags will bag their own groceries at stores like Harris Teeter. The CDC recommends washing reusable grocery bags often.

Cloth bags should be washed in a washing machine, and plastic-lined bags should be scrubbed using hot water and soap. But Whole Foods Market is not allowing reusable containers.

At Food Lion, only large carts are available. Where wipes may be unavailable, workers will wipe down carts before customer use, according to the company. That’s the practice at most grocery stores.

Like all grocers, pickup and delivery options are available but may be limited.

“Our stores continue to be very busy both in-store and through Food Lion To-Go’s pickup and delivery options,” said company spokesman Matt Harakal. “The increase in demand may limit some pickup and delivery windows, however customers are still able to select the most convenient available time them for whichever option they choose. “