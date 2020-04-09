NC governor orders limits to access to grocery, retail stores in coronavirus crisis

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced new measures to the state’s stay-at-home order for grocery stores and retailers Thursday.
Effective Monday at 5 pm, stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% of the stated fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet, Cooper said.
Stores must also mark 6 feet of distance at places where people need to gather, like checkout lines, and they must perform frequent environmental cleaning and routine disinfection
“Even as we follow the stay at home order, there are still essential reasons to leave the house, like for groceries or medicine,” Roy Cooper said on Twitter. “We want to ensure that essential stores are as safe as possible for everyone so that no one is afraid to go out for basic necessities.”
Stores are being encouraged to make hand sanitizer accessible, set shopping times for seniors and at-risk people, use shields at check out, and mark aisles as one-way to limit traffic.
“I know a number of stores have already taken steps like these, and I thank them,” Cooper said.
Other changes
On Wednesday, Matthews-based Harris Teeter announced it was stepping up measures to limit the number of customers in stores to 50% capacity.
Mega retailers Walmart and Amazon, which includes Whole Foods Market, and grocer Bi-Lo have begun employee temperature checks. Fever is a symptom of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Beginning this week, all Bi-Lo grocery stores will conduct temperature checks for associates when they report to work to ensure a safer atmosphere for associates and customers,” Bi-Lo parent company Southeast Grocers said in a statement Friday.
Walmart has sent infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers and expects to take associates temperatures as they report to work, too, the company said in a press release.
Getting thermometers to all stores could take up to three weeks. Walmart is asking workers with temps at 100 degrees or higher to stay home, the release said.
Amazon expects to roll out temperature checks at all its facilities and Whole Foods Market stores this week, according to amazon.com.
Anyone registering a temperature over the CDC-recommended 100.4 degrees will be asked to return home and only come back to work after they’ve gone three days without a fever, according to Amazon’s April 2 online newsletter.
More social distancing
All major grocery stores in the Charlotte area have or are in the process of installing Plexiglas shield barriers at registers and counters between customers and workers. All stores also have added signs and measures, such as floor markers and cleared aisles, to encourage social distancing of the CDC’s recommended 6 feet.
Others rolled out contactless pay, like Publix, Bi-Lo and Lidl. Publix began contactless payments Saturday. Customers can place a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad, according to the company.
Some stores are going a step further.
Walmart, Target, Bi-Lo and Trader Joe’s are capping how many customers can be in a store at one time. Walmart and Target started counting customers Saturday in the Charlotte area. Last month, some local Trader Joe’s stores started limiting the number of customers in stores at one time.
Some Trader Joe’s are limiting customers in Charlotte stores amid coronavirus spread
Walmart also is starting one-way shopping aisles to address social distancing, the company said online.
Attention shoppers
Customers with reusable bags will bag their own groceries at stores like Harris Teeter. The CDC recommends washing reusable grocery bags often.
Cloth bags should be washed in a washing machine, and plastic-lined bags should be scrubbed using hot water and soap. But Whole Foods Market is not allowing reusable containers.
At Food Lion, only large carts are available. Where wipes may be unavailable, workers will wipe down carts before customer use, according to the company. That’s the practice at most grocery stores.
Like all grocers, pickup and delivery options are available but may be limited.
“Our stores continue to be very busy both in-store and through Food Lion To-Go’s pickup and delivery options,” said company spokesman Matt Harakal. “The increase in demand may limit some pickup and delivery windows, however customers are still able to select the most convenient available time them for whichever option they choose. “
Target CEO Brian Cornell said online March 25 that stores have seen a surge in traffic and sales, especially in food and beverage and essentials like cleaning supplies and baby products.
“To-date, our March comp sales are more than 20% higher than last year,” Cornell said.
But what’s most important is people should isolate and stay home as much as possible. Grocery stores are deemed essential and can remain open under both Mecklenburg County’s stay-at-home order that started March 26 and is valid through April 16 and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s 30-day order that took effect March 30.
“When going to grocery stores or big box stores that are open, please focus on the essential goods that you need. We do not want you in those stores if you’re buying things that do not pertain to your survival at home,” said Robert Graham, deputy director of emergency management for Mecklenburg County, during Friday’s press conference.
Here’s a roundup of what Charlotte area grocery stores are doing as of April 6.
ALDI
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Special shopping hours: Vulnerable shoppers hours are 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Personal protective equipment: Employees are allowed to wear gloves or masks.
Employees: Temporary wage increase. The company did not specify the rate.
Hiring: corporate.aldi.us.
Other: Customers will now keep the cart they started with throughout their visit to ensure the best possible hygiene.
Donation: $1 million to community organizations to support those in need.
Bi-Lo
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Pharmacies open at 8 a.m. on weekdays. Pharmacies open at 8 a.m. Stores will be closed Easter Sunday.
Special shopping hour: Dedicated seniors and high-risk customer shopping hours, 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Extended shopping hours 8-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for healthcare providers and first responders.
Personal protective equipment: Employees are allowed to wear gloves or masks.
Employees: Providing weekly bonuses.
Hiring: 5,000 hourly workers wanted. BI-LO.com/careers.
Donation: $250,000 to Feeding America.
Food Lion
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Special shopping hour: Starting April 6 designated hours 7-8 a.m. for customers age 60 and older or who are immuno-compromised on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Personal protective equipment: Allowing workers to wear masks.
Employees: Added $1 million to the Pride Foundation for employee emergency care.
Hiring: Since last week, Food Lion has hired about 5,000 employees. foodlion.com/careers.
Donation: Donated $3.1 million on March 31, which includes $500,000 for medical research at UNC Health to develop treatments, vaccines and public health practices for COVID-19. It includes an additional $1 million, equal to 10 million meals through Food Lion Feeds, after last week’s $600,000 donation to food bank partners. Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina received $50,000 to provide more than 3,000 boxes of food and supplies for local families.
Fresh Market
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Special shopping hour: 8-9 a.m. weekdays reserved for seniors and people most at risk as identified by the CDC.
Personal protective equipment: Workers may wear cloth masks.
Employees: Temporary COVID-19 Pay Policy, which allows for payment for up to two weeks of missed work if a team member is required to be placed under mandatory quarantine.
Hiring: careers.thefreshmarket.com
Harris Teeter
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Pharmacies open at 7 a.m.
Special shopping hours: 6-8 a.m. Monday and Thursday for ages 60 and older. ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday.
Personal protective equipment: Workers may wear masks and gloves.
Employees: Temporary pay increase, called Hero Bonus, of $2 an hour for hourly workers through April 21. One-time bonus of $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate. Emergency paid leave. Making funds available for workers facing hardship due to COVID-19 through the Fred J. Morganthall II Foundation. Access to mental health services.
Hiring: Hired 2,800 new hires and seeking an additional 2,300 workers in retail and distribution centers. harristeeter.com.
Lidl
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Personal protective equipment: Workers encouraged to wear masks and gloves.
Employees: Employees over age 65 and those with higher risk factors for severe cases of COVID-19, are encouraged to stay home and will continue to be paid. Newly hired employees without health insurance will immediately be eligible for medical benefits covering testing and treatment related to COVID-19 at no cost.
Hiring: Up to 1,000 temporary employees wanted in the U.S. careers.lidl.com
Other: Customers can check on lidl.com and myLidl app if a product is in stock. Availability is updated every two hours.
Lowes Foods
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Special shopping hours: For seniors and most vulnerable are 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Employees: Employees hired before March 1 will receive $300, and part-time workers will receive $150. Payments go out this month. Any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive an additional 10 paid days off.
Hiring: Part-time hosts to support our store teams. lowesfoods.com.
Publix
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Check individual store for Sunday hours. Pharmacy open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Check stores for weekend hours.
Special shopping hour: For people aged 65 and older, 7-8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Pharmacy opens at 7 a.m. those days.
Personal protective equipment: Allowing workers to wear masks and gloves.
Hiring: publix.jobs
Donation: $1 million to Feeding America, including $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Other: Announced March 27, rent relief to businesses operating in Publix-owned shopping centers that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Target
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Store opening hours may vary.
Special shopping hour: First hour of shopping Tuesday and Wednesday for elderly and people with underlying health concerns.
Personal protective equipment: Providing workers with non-surgical masks and gloves.
Employees: Several paid leave options and benefits. All full-time and part-time hourly team members working in stores and distribution centers receive a $2-per-hour wage increase through at least May 2. Employees age 65 or older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions at-risk of severe COVID-19 can take paid leave for up to 30 days. $1 million to Target Team Member Giving Fund to assist team members who are most impacted.
Donation: $300 million investment, that includes benefits and pay increases for employees, also includes donation of anti-viral and N95 respirator masks to first responders and healthcare professionals at more than 50 organizations across the country, plus 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community. $5 million to state and local community foundations supporting nonprofit organizations; $3 million will support national nonprofits such as Feeding America; $1 million will support organizations such as UNICEF.
Trader Joe’s
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All three Charlotte stores will be closed for Easter Sunday, April 12.
Special shopping hours: 8-9 a.m. for seniors age 60 and older and people with disabilities who may need more assistance.
Employees: Two weeks additional paid sick time to workers who have any illness symptoms.
Walmart
Hours: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Special shopping hour: One hour before store opens for age 60 or older through April 28.
Personal protective equipment: Masks and gloves will be available to workers.
Hiring: 150,000 employees in U.S., including more than 9,000 in the Carolinas. careers.walmart.com.
Other: Rent relief for April to businesses operating in Walmart Supercenters and Sam’s Clubs closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 leased spaces throughout the country. To help the Supply Chain financing program, adding dedicated resources to speed up the on-boarding process, eliminating an eligibility requirement and adding JPMorgan Chase as a partner with existing Citibank and Wells Fargo.
Whole Foods Market
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Special shopping hour: One hour before opening for people aged 60 and older.
Personal protective equipment: Allowing workers to wear masks.
Employees: All part- and full-time hourly workers get a raise of $2 per hour in April and double regular hourly base rate of pay for every overtime hour worked through May 3. All workers placed into quarantine or diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive up to an additional two weeks of paid time off.
Other: Partnering with Amazon in expanding capacity to service more Prime Members with free, two-hour grocery delivery and door drop service from Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns.
