NC Governor signed HB-91. Here’s what it means for North Carolina high school sports

The way that high school sports are governed in North Carolina is about to change.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 91 into law Tuesday, and beginning with the 2022-23 school year, N.C. high school sports will be run by a non-profit that enters into a “memorandum of understanding” with the State Board of Education to enforce rules and requirements for teams and schools.

The memorandum of understanding can last no longer than four years before it will have to be renewed or changed.

The bill allows the State Board of Education to partner with a non-profit organization, such as the N.C. High School Athletic Association, to run prep sports statewide with the board having oversight.

The Bill calls for the State Board to adopt those rules, which will include student eligibility, student health and safety, penalties, appeals and game play rules. The State Board will also determine the fees that will be charged to schools to participate.

About two weeks ago, Bobby Wilkins, president of the NCHSAA Board of Directors said the NCHSAA has worked with members of the General Assembly and State Board of Education to “express our concerns about the negative impact House Bill 91 would have on our member schools’ student-athletes.”

Wilkins said, in a statement, that while he and the NCHSAA felt HB-91 was unnecessary, they advocated for changes to the bill and that a revision released at the time reflected those changes, though the NCHSAA and the State Board have not reached an agreement to work together under HB-91.

“The revised legislation allows the State Board of Education to reach a memorandum of understanding with a designated organization for that organization to administer high school athletics,” Wilkins statement read. “The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the Association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA. Considering the changes to the legislation, and assurances that the State Board of Education will partner with the NCHSAA so that we can continue to serve our member schools, the Board of Directors of the NCHSAA does not oppose the passage of House Bill 91 as revised.”