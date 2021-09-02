NC governor signs three laws focused on police accountability

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday signed three bills into law that focus on criminal justice in North Carolina.

The bills passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed by the Democratic governor aim to hold officers accountable, provide law enforcement with mental health resources and track officers when they get into trouble.

“We now have in law a big step forward in criminal justice reform in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a bill signing ceremony at the Executive Mansion.

Last summer, Cooper formed a task force looking at racial equity in criminal justice and holding police accountable. The task force was created following Black Lives Matter protests in Raleigh following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white officer in Minneapolis.

Cooper was flanked by Attorney General Josh Stein, law enforcement and the bill sponsors.

“This bill helps ensure that North Carolina law enforcement agencies are able to recruit and retain the best and most qualified law enforcement officers,” Eddie Caldwell of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association said in a news release. “This will allow sheriffs to better serve their citizens and communities in all 100 counties.”

Senate Bill 300

Senate Bill 300 is the lengthiest of the three bills and had the most debate from lawmakers. The bill creates standardization and oversight of law enforcement.

Under this new law, a public database will be created indicating if any officer’s certification is suspended or revoked.

It will require law enforcement officers to have their fingerprints entered into a state and federal database and for their agencies to use an FBI program that automatically notifies their department if they are arrested.

Law enforcement agencies must now create a system that monitors’ officers actions that include use-of-force, citizen complaints, discharge of firearms and vehicle collisions.

Lawmakers debated whether to make these databases public records but ultimately decided that only an officer’s certification status will be made available. The other databases will accessible to law enforcement agencies around the state.

The new law also creates the law enforcement standards commission to create uniform minimum standards for all officers.

Training on ethics, mental health, community policing, minority sensitivity, use of force and duty to intervene and report is now mandatory in-service training for law enforcement.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now required to investigate deaths from use of force by law enforcement and inmate deaths if requested by either the governor, the head of a law enforcement agency, a district attorney or the commissioner of prisons.

It also creates a time frame for how quickly law enforcement and the courts must act on a public records request of body-camera footage from officers while also creating misdemeanor and felony charges for a person who copies or disseminates the video.

Duty to intervene

House Bill 536 focuses on an officer’s duty to intervene when excessive force is used and keeping officers accountable.

The bill requires an officer to intervene and report when he or she witnesses another officer using excessive force.

Law enforcement agencies will be required to run job applicants’ names through the National Decertification Index to ensure that a person did not lose his certification in one state and came to North Carolina for work.

Officers who are found by prosecutors to be not credible and therefore can’t be trusted to testify truthfully receive what’s known as a Giglio letter. HB 536 would require that those letters be reported to the law enforcement standards commission, the officer’s agency and district attorney but also allow the officer to be heard in Superior Court on the allegation.

Mental health

House Bill 436 focuses on the mental and physical health of law enforcement officers.

The bill requires that applicants for law enforcement jobs have a psychological evaluation prior to being hired and that once employed they’re taught about maintaining good mental health and aware of the mental health resources.

It also creates a study to look at the benefits of physical fitness testing for officers.

Called to action

Demands for police accountability and criminal justice reform intensified last summer after Floyd’s death.

Officer Derek Chauvin is convicted in Floyd’s death for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for around 9 minutes while Floyd was held on his stomach with his arms behind his back, a position known to often lead to suffocation and death.

Video of the incident circulated internationally resulting in protests around the country.

In Raleigh, several protests turned violent as police used pepper spray and rubber bullets on the crowd who in turn threw fireworks and bricks and set police cars and buildings on fire.

Following the riot, Cooper created a task force on racial equity in criminal justice and many suggestions from the task force were used in Senate Bill 300.

