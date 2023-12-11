Which NC high school football teams made the final statewide polls of the 2023 season?

In the final statewide high school football rankings of the season, there is one change in one poll.

In 2A, Reidsville finishes at No. 1 after beating previously top-ranked Clinton in Saturday’s state championship game.

The polls will return next season.

Statewide high school football expert Chris Hughes compiles the polls. Hughes has been attending N.C. high school football games since 1979. He began coaching high school football in 1998 and began covering the sport professionally in 2002. Hughes launched CarolinaPreps.com, where he began to do football rankings, in 2007. Hughes, who has also done color commentary for Shrine Bowl broadcasts, has visited every school stadium in North Carolina.

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Mount Airy (16-0) 1 2 Tarboro (13-1) 2 3 Robbinsville (13-2) 3 4 West Columbus (12-2) 4 5 Eastern Randolph (12-2) 5 6 Swain County (11-2) 6 7 North Rowan (11-3) 7 8 Wilson Prep (11-2) 8 9 Mountain Heritage (10-3) 9 10 East Bladen (8-6) 10

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Reidsville (15-1) 2 2 Clinton (15-1) 1 3 Northeastern (14-1) 3 4 Shelby (11-4) 4 5 Bunker Hill (13-1) 5 6 Forest Hills (12-2) 6 7 Whiteville (11-3) 7 8 Nash Central (11-3) 8 9 Monroe (11-2) 9 10 Salisbury (12-1) 10

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Hickory (16-0) 1 2 Seventy-First (15-1) 2 3 Dudley (14-1) 3 4 Northern Nash (13-2) 4 5 Crest (13-1) 5 6 West Henderson (13-1) 6 7 Southern Alamance (12-2) 7 8 Havelock (13-1) 8 9 J.M. Robinson (12-1) 9 10 West Charlotte (9-4) 10

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Weddington (14-2) 1 2 Hoggard (14-2) 2 3 Cardinal Gibbons (12-3) 3 4 Independence (11-4) 4 5 Grimsley (13-1) 5 6 Rolesville (12-2) 6 7 Butler (12-2) 7 8 Cleveland (13-1) 8 9 Hough (11-2) 9 10 Clayton (10-3) 10