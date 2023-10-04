Who will be the NC high school player of the year? Meet 16 candidates for Mr. Football

In December, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh will name the 2023 N.C. Mr. Football award, given annually to the state’s best player.

The winner will be announced live on the newspapers’ streaming show, “Talking Preps.”

Today, meet the 16 leading candidates for the award, which be selected by the newspaper’s high school writers along with the Talking Preps cast.

Players outside the top 16 can work their way onto the list, which be whittled down to 12, eight and then a final three over the coming weeks.

Sweet 16 Mr. Football finalists

Previous Mr Football winners

2020: Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian

Spring 2021: Daylan Smothers, Chambers

Fall 2021: Omarion Hampton, Cleveland

2022: Jadyn Davis, Providence Day