NC high school student: No, we’re not being indoctrinated. | Opinion

The concept of being “gay” was never something that was formally explained to me. When I was about 7, I saw an episode of the wholesome Disney Channel comedy ‘Good Luck Charlie” that featured the network’s first lesbian couple: Susan and Cheryl.

The episode, which aired in 2014, was apparently very controversial, but the couple’s relationship went right over my head.

Gay couples and homosexuality were something that I gradually became aware of as I got into my tween years — not from lesson plans or even lectures from my parents, but rather through the internet and friends sharing stories.

Since starting high school, I have made many gay and transgender friends who are some of the best people I’ve ever met. It’s for that very reason that I’m so disgusted by the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ bills in the North Carolina legislatures.

Moral panics have always plagued American political culture. From the Salem witch trials to the Red Scare, from rock ‘n’ roll to the War on Drugs, large and primarily conservative chunks of America raise hell against people for appearing superficially out-of-place. The most volatile often involve children and education. The 1980s and ‘90s were full of debates over what to teach children. Evolution vs. creationism, abstinence-only vs. contraception, and school prayer vs. secularism.

Recently, it seems that most moral panic over education has to do with what kids are supposedly already learning. Mass hysteria over critical race theory erupted in the summer of 2021, leading to state legislatures around the country to pass laws aimed at banning the supposed mass indoctrination of children.

This year’s mass hysteria seems to be focused on the alleged “indoctrination” of children in schools which makes them question their sexuality and gender identity. Conservative pundits and politicians point to the record number of Gen-Z Americans identifying as LGBTQ+ as a trend that children are being “groomed.” Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene predicts that in just a few generations, “Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming...”

To me, it seems many on the right think public schools have become centers for transgender indoctrination.

Take it from a cisgender, straight and quite frankly very boring high school senior: No, we’re not being “indoctrinated.”

I have completed nearly four years of high school. Not once has a teacher discussed sexual orientation or gender identity. It doesn’t happen. It has never happened. The only “trans” we talk about is DNA transcription, and the word “gay” only appears in our textbooks to describe a character’s happiness.

Gay and trans people have existed throughout history. The numbers aren’t rising; more people are just comfortable with coming out.

Republican lawmakers and pundits already know this. The point of passing these laws is not to solve a problem (that doesn’t exist), but rather to score political points by baiting Democrats into defending activity that isn’t happening — and to push for school choice, of course.

It’s shocking how quickly and effectively the right has been able to energize its base on this fringe issue. In June, at a rally in Greensboro, former President Trump promised that if he is reelected in 2024 he would immediately cut funding to schools that promote critical race theory and “transgender insanity.” The crowd erupted with thunderous applause.

The culture war is constant, but the focus is forever changing. The wealthy and powerful will always try to turn the 99% against each other by race, gender and now sexuality. My message to adults: Don’t fall for it.

Hadi Rahim is a senior at Apex High School in Wake County.