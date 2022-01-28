NC high schooler flashed look-alike gun during road-rage encounter, sheriff says

A student headed to Lake Norman High School in Mooresville flashed what appeared to be a gun at another driver during a road-rage encounter, Iredell County sheriff’s investigators said Friday.

The other driver called 911, saying the driver who waived a gun at him on N.C. 150 appeared to be heading to the school, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

The school is on Doolie Road off N.C. 150.

Deputy Joshua Kanupp, a school resource officer, stopped the driver as he pulled onto the campus about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Kanupp charged the driver, 18-year-old Ethan Van Goodman of Mooresville, with misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property.

The officer recovered an airsoft pistol from the driver’s vehicle, Campbell said.

Federal law doesn’t consider airsoft guns to be firearms, according to firearms retailer Mir Tactical. Airsoft guns discharge BB pellets and are available to all ages, according to the company website.

