NC Highway Patrol pursuit on I-40 ends in PIT maneuver, several charges

ASHEVILLE - A 32-year-old woman rammed her car into a North Carolina Highway Patrol car on I-40 during a chase Sept. 12 and now faces charges for that and other alleged offenses, according to the agency.

Christina Loera, of Illinois, was charged with driving while impaired, felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, driving on a revoked license and “several other moving violations,” by the Highway Patrol, spokesperson First Sgt. Christopher Knox said.

According to an arrest warrant, she assaulted Trooper G.L. Elkins of Troop G’s District 4, which covers Buncombe County, when she “intentionally” struck his patrol vehicle with her own “during a vehicle pursuit.” That alleged offense led to the assault with a deadly weapon charge — the car being the weapon.

Elkins was attempting to conduct a traffic stop and make an arrest, the arrest warrant says.

“During the course of the pursuit, the suspect struck the rear of one of our patrol vehicles while on I-40,” Knox said in an email. “The pursuit eventually concluded with the use of the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver). There were no injuries during the pursuit. The driver had been entered as a wanted person out of the state of Illinois for multiple crimes.”

Loera is being held in the Buncombe County jail on a $65,000 bond, according to the jail’s online inmate listing. She is scheduled to appear in Buncombe County District Court for two charges on Oct. 4. Her attorney, assistant public defender Virginia Hebert, did not respond to a request for comment on the afternoon of Sept. 14.

Loera’s case is not the first time someone has been charged with using a car as a deadly weapon in Buncombe County. For example, in February 2021, a man was charged with trying to run over his DPS-assigned probation officer at Hillcrest Apartments. In June of this year, a jury acquitted the man in that case.

