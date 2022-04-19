NC highway troopers took a break in a 7-Eleven. Outside, someone torched their cars.

While several North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers in Iredell county were on their break inside a 7-Eleven in Statesville, a local man was busy setting four of their patrol cars on fire, according to law enforcement officials.

The troopers took their break in the 7-Eleven on Turnersburg Highway at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, when a passerby alerted them to the fires. This passerby also verbally identified the suspect.

The troopers extinguished the fires but, three vehicles were so badly damaged it was necessary to tow them from the scene, according to the release.

One of the troopers recognized the suspect, who was still in the immediate area, and was later identified as Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, of Statesville, and placed him in custody, according to the release.

Iredell County EMS responded to evaluate the troopers for any smoke inhalation issues, the release said. None were transported to the hospital.

The Statesville Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation and pending charges.