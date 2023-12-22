NC historic resort on travel magazine’s list of most festive hotels in the U.S.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas weekend is upon us, but there’s still time to enjoy all the lights and holiday decor that make the season bright.

While there’s no shortage of holly jolly across North Carolina, one historic location stands out, according to a national travel publication.

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville is one of the 15 most festive hotels in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure magazine.

“The Omni Grove Park Inn is known for its beautiful mountain views and proximity to everything Asheville has to offer, but during the holiday season, the hotel gets a sweet makeover,” Travel + Leisure says.

What helps puts the resort over the top is the big holiday competition it hosts every year.

“It also hosts the annual National Gingerbread House Competition and exhibits the impressive creations for guests to enjoy between November and January,” notes the magazine. “For a bonus treat at check-in, book the Gingerbread Holiday Package and make an early reservation for dining in the decked-out on-site restaurants.”

Another Carolinas hotel on the list

While the Omni Grove Park Inn is the only North Carolina location on the list, it’s not the only one in the Carolinas.

Further south, the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina also caught the magazine’s attention.

“The French Quarter Inn pulls out all the stops for Christmas, with sparkling decor in the lobby and elaborate gingerbread houses,” Travel + Leisure says. “The specially themed Sleigh Bell Suite features festive decorations, including an in-room tree and eggnog bar, and guests can grab complimentary cider, hot cocoa, or bourbon-spiked eggnog in the lobby after a day of exploring.”

For the full list of festive hotels that “go all out for the holiday season,” click here.

