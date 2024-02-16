NC House committee proposes stricter regulations on HOAs

Lawmakers are a step closer to further regulating Homeowners’ Associations in North Carolina.

An N.C. House Committee came up with recommendations to cut down on conflicts between HOAs and homeowners.

>>> Read the full draft bill here.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke broke down the suggestions into four main points.

1. REQUESTING RECORDS

If a homeowner requests records from the HOA, the board must provide them within 30 days. This excludes financial records more than three years old.

MORE ACTION 9: How to get paid from another Kia non-crash fire settlement

2. RAISING ASSESSMENTS

If an HOA is working on a budget and wants to raise assessments by more than 10 percent, they must gain approval from a majority of homeowners -- not just a majority of the board.

If the budget passes and the HOA wants to raise assessments by more than 5 percent, the same applies.

3. WHEN TO SUE

Homeowners and HOAs must try mediation before taking legal action.

4. WHEN TO FORECLOSE

If a homeowner owes the HOA money, the board can get a lien on a property and start foreclosure proceedings ONLY if all of the following are true:

The amount has to be more than or equal to $2,500 or six months of assessments, whichever dollar figure is less. The HOA offered the owner a reasonable payment plan. The owner said no to the plan or didn’t follow it.

The House Committee will vote on the recommendations on February 28.

(WATCH: Customers wonder why tractor equipment company appears closed suddenly)



