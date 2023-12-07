NC hydrogen fuel business aims to open in SC, with nearly 90 jobs in $16M investment

A hydrogen production company in North Carolina announced expansion plans set to bring 87 jobs to Clover.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced the expansion Thursday. OneH2 will invest $16 million and create the jobs by 2026. OneH2 designs and makes products from hydrogen production plants and distribution to powertrains and fuel systems, according to the announcement.

The company began in 2015 in Longview, North Carolina, outside of Hickory.

The company works in California, Michigan and Ohio. It aims to create a network to help the eventual transition to hydrogen fuels.

OneH2 vice president Swapnil Revankar said in the announcement that the company’s North Carolina facility is operating at capacity. The new Clover site will allow scaled production to grow at a rapid pace, Revankar said.

The 6199 Hwy. 557 site in Clover includes a more than 246,000-square-foot building. It will be used for warehousing and hydrogen fuel equipment production. Work will begin there early next year.

The full site should be at peak operation in 2025.

York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox said the announcement is a boost to the local economy and shows York County’s appeal for innovative business.

Anyone interested in jobs at the new facility can visit the company career page at oneh2.com.