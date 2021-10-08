An NC inmate who fled his trial was to be sentenced Monday. Jailers found him dead.

Michael Gordon
·2 min read

A Lincoln County man who fled his trial was found hanging in his cell Thursday night — three days before his sentencing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Randy Rinck Sr., 61, died around midnight at the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a sheriff’s statement. He was to be sentenced Monday on second-degree sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s spokesman Larry Seagle said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Rinck was accused of holding a woman against her will in his Lincolnton home over Valentine’s Day weekend, according to Observer news partner WBTV. Deputies said he beat and sexually assaulted her multiple times, the station reported.

Rinck went on trial Sept. 13 on charges of first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury, according to court records.

Shortly after testimony began, Rinck disappeared. Mike Miller, the district attorney for Lincoln and Cleveland counties, said the trial went on without the defendant in the courtroom.

Rinck was still on the loose when the jury found him guilty Sept. 17 of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon, Miller said.

On Sept. 28, Rinck was captured in Richmond County, south of Charlotte, Seagle said. His sentencing, which had been delayed by his escape, was rescheduled for Monday.

Jailers found Rinck at 11:30 p.m. Thursday while making rounds to collect inmate laundry. The county’s EMS responded but was unable to revive him, Seagle said.

Rinck becomes at least the second Charlotte-area inmate to take his own life while in custody this year.

On May 22, John Devin Haley of Charlotte, 41, was found in the Mecklenburg County Jail hanging below his cell window with a blanket tied around his neck.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travel bookings surge as U.K. takes S. Africa off red list

    South African travel agencies report a surge in reservations for travel to and from Britain on Friday ahead of the country being removed from the U.K.'s COVID-19 red list next week. The decision to keep South Africa on the red list had been criticized by the country's government, tourism operators and scientists, leading to a series of discussions between the leaders of both countries and their respective health experts. The British rules banned anyone who had been in a red list country in the previous 10 days from visiting Britain.

  • 18-year-old accused of shooting at TX high school released on $75,000 bond

    The student who is accused of injuring four people during a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas was released on bail Thursday.

  • Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate

    The Los Angeles County sheriff says he will not enforce the county's vaccine mandate in his agency. Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said Thursday in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate, under which Los Angeles County employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

  • Google and YouTube say they will cut off climate-change deniers from being able to monetize their content and display ads

    The company will be using a mix of algorithms and human review to enforce its new monetization policy later this year.

  • Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple

    A jury decided Thursday afternoon not to send a Fresno County killer to Death Row.

  • Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

    Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

  • Report: Cowboys asked Jaylon Smith to waive 2022 injury guarantee

    The Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith to avoid the possibility of owing his 2022 salary of $9.2 million, which is guaranteed for injury. Before pulling the plug, the Cowboys made Smith a proposal. Drop the 2022 injury guarantee, and we’ll stay the course. Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys [more]

  • Volunteers take in La Palma's homeless pets

    This makeshift shelter is housing hundreds of homeless petsafter their owners were forced to flee from the Cumbre Vieja volcanoLocation: La Palma, SpainMembers of the Benawara Plant and Animal Protection Societyscoured the island for potential foster homesin the days leading up to the eruptionBut large-scale damage led them to step up their effortsand convert a school playground into a coordination centre(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) DOG TRAINER AND SUBDIRECTOR WITH THE BENAWARA PLANT AND ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY, ESAU FUMERO, SAYING:"We have rescued around 140 dogs, maybe more, 60 to 70 cats, goats, sheep, parrots, birds all of which have been rehoused temporarily at foster homes. The have their paperwork with their photos indicating who has them, the owner and the temporary care have each other's phone numbers and are in permanent contact.""There are people that have lost everything and have managed to take their animals but have nowhere to keep them because most are at hotels or at the barracks or in public spaces where they aren't allowed to keep animals so we keep them here and then take get them temporary homes."

  • Hearings resume in custody fight over cable car survivor

    The second hearing in a bitter custody dispute over a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family ended on Friday without any final ruling, lawyers said. Eitan Biran is the lone survivor of a mountainside cable car crash in northern Italy in May that killed 14 people, including his parents and his younger brother. The child has been at the center of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and paternal relatives in Italy ever since his grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, spirited him away to Israel in September.

  • Woody Harrelson punched man in self-defense at Watergate Hotel, police say

    There was nothing scripted about this fight. Woody Harrelson punched a man who lunged at him at the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop bar Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., police said. The “Cheers” star, 60, was not injured during the incident, the Washington Post reported. Cops said the unidentified man was snapping pictures of Harrelson and one of his daughters, according to the Post. Harrelson ...

  • PC 'targeted' and sexually abused primary school student over two years

    Farooq Ahmed was sacked by Greater Manchester Police after confessing to sexually assaulting a young girl.

  • Russia says at least 49,389 people died from COVID-19 in Aug

    At least 49,389 people died in Russia in August due to the coronavirus and related causes, taking the toll to around 418,000 people since the pandemic began, state statistic service Rosstat said on Friday. Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections, which peaked in July. In July, Russia saw the highest monthly coronavirus death toll of the pandemic as 51,044 people died from COVID-19 or related causes that month, the figure revised recently after the first publication.

  • Minnesota Supreme Court Denies Derek Chauvin’s Request For A Public Defender

    The court concluded that the officer convicted of killing George Floyd is ineligible for a public defender to represent him in his appeal.

  • Officer fired over photo of inmate in his underwear, NC sheriff says. ‘Not acceptable’

    The sheriff’s office said the booking photo, which was uploaded to its inmate list, was circulating social media.

  • Roche says Alzheimer's therapy gets U.S. breakthrough designation

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Like many other drug prospects to treat this debilitating disease, gantenerumab is designed to neutralise beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said the U.S. breakthrough designation was based on data showing that gantenerumab had significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque in ongoing trials.

  • Carroll ISD board votes to reprimand teacher over book after parent files grievance

    “I would like to let the teachers know that if you are worried about teaching in this school district that you should watch this vote,” a school board member said.

  • Melania's 'Hint of Tears,' Husband Donald's Possible 2024 Act of 'Vengeance' and Other Peril Highlights

    The new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa has been dismissed by the former president as "fake," but the authors say it draws on some 200 insider interviews

  • Exonerated man sues former Tampa police, forensic dentist who put him in prison

    TAMPA — Robert DuBoise, who lost 37 years of his life for a crime he did not commit, is suing the former Tampa police officials and the forensic dentist who helped send him to prison. A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses three former detectives, a former police sergeant and a forensic dentist of fabricating bitemark evidence that falsely implicated DuBoise in the 1983 murder of ...

  • From blood diamonds to EFC champ to UFC? How stars have aligned for Themba Gorimbo to try and fulfill UFC dream

    Themba Gorimbo will look to punch his ticket to the UFC when he competes in front of Dana White at UAE Warriors 24.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.