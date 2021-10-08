An NC inmate who fled his trial was to be sentenced Monday. Jailers found him dead.

A Lincoln County man who fled his trial was found hanging in his cell Thursday night — three days before his sentencing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Randy Rinck Sr., 61, died around midnight at the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a sheriff’s statement. He was to be sentenced Monday on second-degree sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s spokesman Larry Seagle said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Rinck was accused of holding a woman against her will in his Lincolnton home over Valentine’s Day weekend, according to Observer news partner WBTV. Deputies said he beat and sexually assaulted her multiple times, the station reported.

Rinck went on trial Sept. 13 on charges of first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury, according to court records.

Shortly after testimony began, Rinck disappeared. Mike Miller, the district attorney for Lincoln and Cleveland counties, said the trial went on without the defendant in the courtroom.

Rinck was still on the loose when the jury found him guilty Sept. 17 of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon, Miller said.

On Sept. 28, Rinck was captured in Richmond County, south of Charlotte, Seagle said. His sentencing, which had been delayed by his escape, was rescheduled for Monday.

Jailers found Rinck at 11:30 p.m. Thursday while making rounds to collect inmate laundry. The county’s EMS responded but was unable to revive him, Seagle said.

Rinck becomes at least the second Charlotte-area inmate to take his own life while in custody this year.

On May 22, John Devin Haley of Charlotte, 41, was found in the Mecklenburg County Jail hanging below his cell window with a blanket tied around his neck.