NC Innocence Commission moves men convicted in 2002 killing closer to exoneration

Four men convicted as boys of killing NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather in 2002 won a major victory Friday night toward the possibility of exoneration.

In a 5-3 vote after a week-long hearing, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission found sufficient evidence of factual innocence to send the cases of Jermal Tolliver, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, and Nathaniel Cauthen to a panel of three superior court judges, who will decide whether to exonerate any of the defendants.

A fifth teen convicted in the case, Dorrell Brayboy, was fatally stabbed outside a Winston-Salem Food Lion supermarket last year.

The four surviving men — two of them serving life sentences for the first-degree murder of Nathaniel Jones — waited for a decision at the N.C. Judicial Center they hoped would set in motion a reversal of a guilty verdict they received nearly 18 years ago. The news came at 8 p.m.

“ I just want to thank God. I’ve just been wanting to be heard for so long,” Jermal Tolliver said as he walked out of the hearing with his girlfriend, Jalesia Patterson. “Me and all my other co-defendants, we’ve been through a lot.”

During his testimony earlier in the day, a commissioner had asked Tolliver what he would do if he were cleared as innocent, and he said he was focused on getting a full-time job.

“Do you know how many times I’ve been turned down for jobs just because of this?” Tolliver replied. “I quit looking.”

As Bryant left the Judicial Center, he just said he’s happy the commissioners made “the right decision.”

“I did a lot of smiling in there,” he said. “I’m happy.”

“Whoo!” exhaled Teresa Ingram, mother of Cauthen and Banner, who were 15 and 14 at the time of the Jones’ death. “Thank you, father. It has been a long, long 17 years going onto 18 years. ... it’s not over yet but it’s almost over”

Men said confessions coerced

The commission voted after all four men testified Friday, saying they weren’t in Jones’ neighborhood until after the crime was committed. They said they don’t know who committed the crime and were coerced into confessing guilt.

“We were supposed to go to the mall, but it started raining,” Tolliver testified. Later that evening, all but Banner drove up on the scene of police lights at Jones’ house and got out to see what was going on. Tolliver said he saw a body, covered on the ground in Jones’ yard. Banner said he was home and fell asleep watching television.

The 61-year-old Jones had been beaten, his hands taped together and his mouth taped shut. He died of a heart attack.

Then they said they went bowling. Days later, police interrogated all of them, some said for as long as eight hours.

Confessed after threats

Winston-Salem police detectives Stan Nieves and Sean Flynn said, in written statements and interviews presented Wednesday, that they told Bryant and Tolliver about the death penalty, despite the fact that juveniles cannot receive it.

Nieves said he described lethal injection and life in prison to Bryant, but “not as a threat,” The News & Observer previously reported.

Bryant testified Friday that Nieves said, “Hold out your arm,” then pointed at his lower forearm and said “that’s the vein.”

On Thursday, psychologist Hayley Cleary, an expert in police interrogations, compared the teens’ confessions to those in the Central Park Five case in New York City, in which suspects were convicted after false confessions.

“In both of these cases, investigators questioned the youths separately, sometimes for extended periods of time,” Cleary said. “Each suspect was presented with the notion that some other suspect is implicating them — so you might as well confess.”

Tolliver told commissioners police detectives “wouldn’t accept” it when he told them he didn’t commit the crime.

He said detectives asked about Jones’ missing wallet, but he didn’t know anything about it. After a line of questioning, he told police he and his friends had the wallet, went to the mall in a city bus and threw the wallet out the bus window. But later, he told them it was a lie and he said they wouldn’t believe him.

“I’m telling them, but they’re not listening. .... I figured I had to say something,” he said. He was in eighth grade and said officers never told him he could leave, so eventually he “stopped fighting” and confessed. He called his 2002 confession “a bunch of lies.”