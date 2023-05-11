NC investigation into police, Fletcher man's in-custody death done; SBI report now with DA

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded that Christopher Hensley's 2022 in-custody death is "best classified as homicide," according to an autopsy report obtained Feb. 3 by the Citizen Times.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe into the homicide of a Fletcher man who was restrained and struck by multiple police officers in an apartment complex parking lot last year.

The SBI investigation comes 11 months after the June 15, 2022 death of Christopher Hensley, 35, in the Seasons at Cane Creek apartment complex, 12 miles south of Asheville. The state medical examiner classified Hensley’s death a homicide.

SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube said the investigation report was sent "in early May" to Henderson County District Attorney Andrew Murray who will decide whether to bring criminal charges against officers.

Speaking to the Citizen Times May 10, Murray confirmed he had received the report but said he had not yet looked at it. He declined to offer a timeline, saying he would not have time to begin reviewing it in earnest "for a couple of weeks."

Murray, former Mecklenburg County DA and Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina has estimated he dealt with more than 10 instances of officer involved homicides, including the 2016 fatal shooting of Charlotte resident Keith Lamont Scott that led to widespread protests. In none of those instances did Murray bring charges.

He also declined to bring charges in the case of Terry Alan Brackett, a former Fletcher Elementary School resource officer who school officials say attacked a fifth-grade child in May 2022.

None of the officers involved in Hensley's in-custody death, who came from the Fletcher Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, appeared to face disciplinary actions, according to what information was released from their agencies.

In March the Citizen Times sought a Superior Court order to release body camera footage of officers who responded to domestic dispute calls involving Hensley and his wife. But Judge Peter Knight ruled the petition process ― used multiple times by a Citizen Times reporter with other law enforcement agencies ― was no longer valid after a state Court of Appeals decision that release of police recordings could only be sought through a "civil action."

An attorney for Hensley's family, Bryan Boyd, said at the hearing family members did not want the footage released until after the SBI investigation. The Citizen Times reached out May 10 to Boyd.

The Citizen Times obtained recordings of the 911 calls from Hensley's wife and bystander video of officers pinning the handcuffed Hensley facedown after what law enforcement officials said was a fight between him and police. The video shows officers striking the handcuffed Hensley with knees and fists. Later they stand up, roll Hensley onto his back and begin giving him chest compressions.

