NC investigators find fully auto, illegal Glock after man arrested on ATV theft charges

Orange County investigators found an illegal handgun this week after working with Virginia police to arrest a man accused of stealing four-wheel, all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.

The arrest also turned up a Glock pistol that had been modified to function as a fully automatic weapon, which is illegal in the United States, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Federal law does make exceptions for weapons registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE).

Avery Clay Parker, 28, was charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and could face additional charges, the news release said. Parker, who was arrested in Danville, is in jail and awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Investigators said Parker has ties to Orange County, but they are not sure yet about his permanent address.

ATVs, dirt bikes reported stolen

The investigation started after all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes were reported stolen in Orange and Alamance counties. Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies gave Orange County “a good lead in this case,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Investigators then traveled to Virginia, where they worked with the Danville Police Department and a BATFE agent to track down Parker and search the home where he was found. Several stolen vehicles and the modified firearm were found during the search, Blackwood said.

“This gun is now essentially a machine gun,” Blackwood said. “It is a federal offense to possess such a weapon.”

Department of Corrections records show Parker has been convicted of multiple break-in, larceny and gun crimes over the last 10 years.

In January 2020, he was released from Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury after serving more than five years for an Alamance County assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury conviction.

Records show he was re-arrested in May 2020 and charged with violating the terms of his parole. Parker remained in the state prison system until his release in August 2020.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call Investigator Kyle Borland at 919-245-2915 or Investigator Jason Nazworth at 919-245-2960.

