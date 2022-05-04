NC judges side with Catholic diocese, say no second chance for child sex abuse lawsuits

Sara Coello
·6 min read

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Tuesday strengthened the barrier blocking two men from suing the Catholic diocese that they say allowed a former priest to molest them.

Both men filed lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte in 2014, saying that former priest Richard Farwell sexually abused them when they were teenage parishioners in the 1970s and 1980s.

A Charlotte judge dismissed those lawsuits because the men were too old to take the diocese to court. Until a 2019 bill became law, North Carolina only let child sex abuse survivors sue until they turned 21.

Legislators unanimously struck down that rule by passing the SAFE Child Act, which included a two-year period when the statute of limitations didn’t apply. The window removed barriers for dozens of older plaintiffs, who are suing the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the Boy Scouts, the YMCA and other organizations.

But legislators didn’t include a provision allowing survivors to revive cases that had been dismissed due to the statute of limitations. Without that, three appeals court judges decided Tuesday, plaintiffs who’d already had their cases struck down can’t take advantage of the updated law.

Too late, too early

The issue is a legal principle called res judicata. It effectively prevents people from refiling a lawsuit after a judge dismisses a claim. Plaintiffs generally can’t file another lawsuit about the same issue against the same defendants in hopes of a different outcome.

Under that doctrine, the two-year suspension of the statute of limitations for victims of child sex abuse would only apply to sex abuse survivors who hadn’t previously sued. First-time lawsuits against the diocese are pending, because those plaintiffs didn’t file their cases until the window opened on Jan. 1, 2020.

Sam McGee, the lawyer representing the two men trying to sue the diocese, said he respects the legal precedent. But it’s little comfort to his clients, who’d hoped that the revival window would allow them to demand the accountability they’d chased in 2014.

“These two guys are now in the unique position of having had their case dismissed both for coming to court too late and for coming to court too early,” McGee said. “It’s almost like they’re told that if they had waited a few more years, then they would have maybe had their day in court this time.”



‘Could be tricky’

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office filed amicus briefs to support both the plaintiffs, and has defended the window against other legal challenges. Its attorneys were reviewing the court decision Tuesday, spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said, and remain committed to protecting the SAFE Child Act.

McGee hadn’t decided by Tuesday afternoon how to move forward with the case. But his clients have options.

Andrew Hessick, who teaches at the UNC School of Law, said there are three potential paths to try to keep the case alive.

First, the plaintiffs could petition the Supreme Court of North Carolina to hear their case. Because the appellate court panel – judges Jeffery Carpenter, Fred Gore and John Tyson – agreed with a trial court that the lawsuits should be dismissed, the Supreme Court isn’t required to hear the cases. But the justices could choose to do so, and then overrule the lower courts.

Alternatively, the plaintiffs could ask the Mecklenburg County court where they first filed their cases to reopen then.

“Motions like that are at the court’s discretion, and they tend not to be successful because we like the idea of finality,” Hessick said. But the change in law would be solid grounds for a judge to agree with the plaintiffs, he said.

A third option would be to petition legislators to follow up on their 2019 vote with a separate law aimed at erasing the res judicata issue. But that’s not a common tactic.

“It’s rare to get a legislature to extend the statute of limitations like they did in this case,” Hessick said. “It’s really rare to get the legislature to enact a law like dispensing with res judicata or saying it doesn’t apply to revived actions.

But the SAFE Child Act, born of an elusive unanimous vote in both the house and senate, has already garnered more support than most legislation.

Skye David, a staff attorney at North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault who lobbied for the bill, said she didn’t recall any legislators discussing how to handle dismissed claims. But the window was so important to the sex abuse survivors who rallied around the bill that any legal interpretation that could chip away at it would be a blow.

“I think it is an oversight, and I think it can be corrected,” David said. “(But) the route to doing so could be tricky.”

The allegations

Both men suing the Charlotte diocese filed their lawsuits anonymously. The Charlotte Observer doesn’t name people alleging sexual abuse without their permission.

The plaintiffs met Farwell years apart, but their stories are similar.

One said in his complaint that Farwell abused him in 1978 and 1979, when he was an underage teen. Farwell regularly had him come to his church and rectory, where he sexually assaulted him once then apologized repeatedly, according to his complaint.

The second plaintiff accused Farwell of sexually assaulting him in 1984.

He was about 10 years old when his family joined St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Charlotte and enrolled their son in the parish’s school. He served as an altar boy during services and also got spiritual counseling from Farwell, he wrote in his complaint.

So when he struggled to overcome shame and emotional turmoil when he was sexually assaulted at 14, it made sense for him to confide in Farwell.

But their relationship changed after the confession, he wrote in the lawsuit. Farwell began hugging him inappropriately in the church and rectory, the plaintiff alleged, and recommended he move from his family home to a residential facility where Farwell could visit him.

The plaintiff said his father drove him to stay at the rectory with Farwell for Thanksgiving break. There, the priest sexually assaulted the boy and apologized profusely, he wrote in his complaint.

When the men came forward in 2002, the diocese removed Farwell from ministry and reported the claims to police. Two years later, Farwell pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In 2005, the Lay Review Board found the allegations credible.

Farwell has since died. His former diocese, like many Roman Catholic organizations, has publicly bolstered its child protection policies and advertises resources for sex abuse survivors.

“The Charlotte diocese has zero tolerance for child sexual abuse and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of abuse to seek help and report to authorities,” the diocese said in a written statement in response to a previous lawsuit. “We also pray for peace and healing for abuse victims and their families and communities.”

In addition to the two dismissed lawsuits, the diocese faces pending litigation from more accusers. They say that former diocese staff including Rev. Francis Gillespie, ministry leader Al Behm and defrocked former priest Robert Yurgel sexually abused them while working as spiritual guides.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marquise Brown ‘just scratching the surface,’ will fill role vacated by Christian Kirk

    "(He's a) dynamic guy who can kind of take the top off, inside, outside," Kliff Kingsbury said. "We really feel like he fits what we do."

  • Indiana court orders middle school to open boys’ restroom to transgender student

    Story at a glance A judge on Friday ordered an Indiana middle school to allow a transgender student to use the school’s boys’ restrooms. The preliminary injunction comes after a lawsuit was filed last year by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana and Indiana Legal Services on behalf of a 13-year-old transgender boy…

  • Kelsie Whitmore becomes first woman to start an Atlantic League baseball game

    Kelsie Whitmore, started in left and batted ninth for the Staten Island FerryHawks, becoming the first female to start an Atlantic League game.

  • D.C. announces $750,000 settlement in lawsuit over Trump inauguration funds

    Donald Trump's company and inauguration committee agreed Tuesday to pay $750,000 to the District of Columbia to resolve allegations that they illegally misused nonprofit funds while staging events surrounding Trump's inauguration. They denied any wrongdoing.

  • Stock market starts to price ‘rising risk of stagflation,’ says Research Affiliates CEO. Here’s how investors may be positioning.

    Equity markets are starting to price 'the rising risk of stagflation,' according to Research Affiliates chief executive officer Chris Brightman.

  • Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

    "Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet. "Some revenue is better than none!" he added in another tweet. Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

  • What we know about escaped inmate, corrections officer missing from Lauderdale County

    A manhunt is underway after an inmate and corrections officer went missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence Friday.

  • Supreme Court investigation of opinion breach faces multiple legal obstacles

    The scope of the Roberts-ordered investigation is a mystery and could make justices very uncomfortable.

  • Outlawing abortion isn’t American. It’s the Big Brother I fought against overseas

    Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce went to Iraq and Afghanistan with the Marines to protect basic human freedoms. | Opinion

  • The coming crisis in judicial appointments

    The country is headed for a train wreck on judicial appointments. President Donald Trump appointed 228 federal district and appellate judges and three Supreme Court justices, and with the help of the Federalist Society, pushed the judiciary harder to the right. Now, President Joe Biden is taking the courts in the opposite direction and imposing the race and gender preferences of the progressive movement.

  • FBI searching for Auburn couple after failure to appear

    Bernard Ross Hansen and Diane Renee Erdmann were both convicted of multiple counts of mail and wire fraud in July 2021.

  • Shontel Brown Defeats Nina Turner in Tense Ohio Rematch

    REUTERSCongresswoman Shontel Brown (D-OH) decisively won the Democratic primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Tuesday night, once again fending off progressive activist Nina Turner, who mounted a rematch bid against her this year.Turner and Brown last faced off last August in the Democratic special-election primary to replace Marcia Fudge, who left her seat in Congress to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Their race attracted swells of outside spending and drew tense d

  • Portia de Rossi Tears Up During Final 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Appearance

    Portia de Rossi gets emotional over the end of her wife's talk show! While visiting Ellen DeGeneres' long-running daytime series on Tuesday, the couple reminisces about their journey with the show and the memories they've made along the way. The actress' appearance airs just days after Ellen announced she taped her final episode, which is set to air May 26.

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • A Merced man was digging a shelter in the side of a creek. Police say he’s now in trouble

    Police said it also looks like he was using the dirt to try and build a bridge.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Security footage captures Alabama prison break

    STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”

  • Couple viciously attacks woman at Deep Ellum bar, video shows

    The victim says this is not what you classify as a traditional bar fight. She says she was viciously attacked by a woman and a man. Now, she wants them arrested. Surveillance footage from inside the bar highlights the area of the attack.

  • Woman shot teen in the face during road rage incident, then went to get nails done, judge says

    “That makes me think she had no remorse.”