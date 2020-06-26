NC lawmakers cut half a billion in transportation spending, increase NCDOT oversight

Lawmakers have agreed to cut hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s transportation budget for the coming year and overhaul the way decisions about transportation spending are made in the future.

House Bill 77, now on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper, responds to the sharp drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the downturn in the economy. It cuts spending for many aspects of transportation, including highway construction and support for mass transit, airports and railroads.

At the same time, the bill provides new layers of oversight for spending by the N.C. Department of Transportation and reorganizes the department’s governing board. Those changes are designed to prevent financial problems like the ones that have plagued NCDOT over the past year and made it especially vulnerable to the coronavirus crisis.

House Bill 77 passed the Senate unanimously and received fewer than 20 dissenting votes in the House. Cooper has not said whether he’ll sign the bill, and a spokeswoman said only that he would “review” it.

The bill cuts about a half billion dollars in transportation spending. The largest share, $425 million, will come from the Highway Trust Fund, reducing the amount available to build and improve roads to about $1 billion for the year. Johanna Reese, NCDOT’s deputy secretary for intergovernmental affairs, said in an interview Thursday that it’s too early to say which construction projects will be delayed as a result.

The bill provides an additional $107 million for road maintenance and resurfacing at the same time it eliminates state support for mass transit, cutting all $51.2 million that had been allocated to programs that help transit agencies in urban and rural areas. Reese said those cuts generated the most controversy in the General Assembly.

“I would say most votes against the bill were based on that cut to public transit, because a lot of constituencies were vocal about those cuts,” Reese told members of the Board of Transportation on Thursday.

GoRaleigh was counting on about $3 million from the state to help keep its buses on the road, said city transit administrator David Eatman. The state money accounts for about 10% of GoRaleigh’s operating budget, Eatman said.

But GoRaleigh should be able to avoid cuts in service because it received $23.5 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act approved by Congress in late March.

The CARES Act money is meant to cover added expenses during the pandemic and make up for the loss of revenue. GoRaleigh, like other transit agencies in the Triangle, stopped collecting fares this spring, to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, and doesn’t know when it will begin charging customers again, Eatman said.

Other cuts in House Bill 77 include:

▪ $17.8 million, or about 11.5% of aid to local governments to build and repair streets, sidewalks and greenways.

▪ All $41.4 million in the Division Mobility/Modernization Fund, which the General Assembly created two years ago to speed up smaller-scale road projects statewide.

▪ $8.9 million, or about 12% of funding for commercial airports, which have been hurt by the sharp decline in air travel.

▪ $4.9 million, or about 10% of funding for general aviation airports.

▪ $11 million, or about 50% of funding for freight rail and rail crossing improvements.

▪ $3.5 million through the elimination of 41 vacant positions within NCDOT, including six auditors. Board of Transportation chairman Mike Fox said Thursday the elimination of auditing positions surprised him, given the rap that NCDOT hasn’t kept on top of its finances.

“That seemed an odd fix to that criticism,” Fox told fellow board members.

Hopes for more money quickly dashed

Fox said going into the legislative session that he hoped lawmakers might provide more money to NCDOT to make up for the loss in gas tax and other revenue this spring and the hundreds of millions the department has spent in recent years on storm repairs and to settle lawsuits related to the Map Act.

Since the Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the Map Act was unconstitutional, NCDOT has spent more than $600 million settling lawsuits from landowners who were not previously compensated when their property was preserved for future highways under the law.