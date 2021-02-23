Some NC lawmakers finally found someone to help during COVID — themselves

For years, and especially this past year, North Carolina Republicans have been patting each other on the back for their stewardship of North Carolina’s robust Rainy Day Fund. The latest self-congratulation came last week, as Union County Rep. Dean Arp penned an op-ed in the Carolina Journal lauding how the fund has benefited from Republican-led tax reform and spending restraint. “As a result,” Arp wrote, “we can help people when they really need it.”

A quick heads up, Republicans: People really need it. In the almost-year since COVID ravaged our state, hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians have lost their jobs. Businesses — including the small businesses that are the lifeblood of communities — have struggled or shut down.

But while Republicans continue to crow about the Rainy Day fund they’ve built, they’ve not used it for the downpour outside their windows. No dollars from the fund have been allocated to COVID assistance, according to Pat Ryan, spokesperson for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger. (Republicans have allocated $1.4 billion from the Rainy Day Fund for natural disasters over the past five years, Ryan told the Editorial Board.)

To make things worse, North Carolinians who lose their job have faced some of the stingiest benefits in the country. Our state lags behind most in the size of weekly benefits, and in 2013, the state cut the maximum number of unemployment benefit weeks from the nationwide standard of 26 to a range of 12 to 20 depending on the unemployment rate.

A least some lawmakers, however, have found a way to help folks truly in need: themselves.

A group of N.C. House members wants to increase the amount they receive for spending time in Raleigh, according to NC Insider’s Colin Campbell. House Bill 122 would increase per diem travel and mileage reimbursements for state employees and legislators — with the increase for lawmakers not taking place until 2023. The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, Gale Adcock, D-Wake, Robert Reives, D-Chatham, and Julia Howard, R-Davie.

Both Democrats and Republicans should know it’s a bad look to find extra dollars for your own pockets while others are so desperately in need. The optics for Republicans are particularly galling, given how little they’ve tried these past months to help those suffering financially from COVID.

Instead, the struggling are getting hit with a different bill, drafted by Republican legislators last week, that would reinstate requirements that jobless people actively seek work in order to receive unemployment benefits. As the News & Observer’s Sophie Kasakove reports, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized the Department of Commerce, which houses the state unemployment agency, to waive these requirements last March.

Cooper, through a spokesperson, expressed concern about denying benefits to individuals who might have difficulties or hesitation searching for work because of COVID-19. Pryor Gibson, the assistant secretary of Commerce for Employment Security, told legislators that he questioned whether reinstating work search requirements right now would be worth “the pain and suffering that it’s going to create for folks that are already struggling with the system.”

An additional issue: Although the bill exempts people out of work for COVID-19-related reasons, Gibson expressed worry about separating COVID from non-COVID job losses, as well as communicating the distinction in a clear way to the affected. He’s right. COVID job losses have an impact on the whole N.C. economy, including jobs that might be lost indirectly.

Republicans should back off the work requirement reinstatement for now. They also could dip more into the $2.59 billion in unemployment reserves to help those whose benefits are insufficient or have run out in this challenging job market.

Lawmakers also should aggressively pursue COVID assistance that frankly should have come many months ago. Instead of making lives more difficult, they should help the people they’re supposed to serve. That would be something to crow about.

Recommended Stories

  • Congressman says he's 'tired of playing defense' against conspiracy theories and domestic extremism

    “The experience that we all had in the Congress ... on Jan. 6, that strengthened my determination, our determination,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. “I'm tired of playing defense. I'm tired of waiting for the next threat. We are now playing offense.”

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord

    The United States is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows “strict compliance” with it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. It's a new sign of Washington’s ambition to revive the deal rejected by former President Donald Trump even as Tehran appears to be backing further away from it. Speaking to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, Blinken laid out a U.S. wish list about many issues including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and space-borne threats in the future.

  • Canada's parliament declares China's treatment of Uighurs 'genocide'

    Canada is just the second country after the US to recognise China's actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

  • Every actor who'll be appearing in the 'Sex and the City' reboot - and those who won't

    The finale of "Sex and the City" aired 17 years ago today. Here's everyone who has - and hasn't - been confirmed for the reboot.

  • A bride wore a $17,000 wedding dress with hiking boots to her mountaintop elopement

    Jasmine and Scott Derris broke down the costs of their $56,000 elopement, from the bride's stunning dress to their custom-designed rings.

  • Resurgence of COVID-19 in India's Maharastra forces fresh containment measures

    Alarmed by signs that a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic is building, India's richest state of Maharashtra ordered fresh restrictions on people's movement and imposed night curfews in some cities, though not in the financial capital Mumbai. Maharastra alone reported nearly 7,000 new cases on Sunday, a steep rise from just 2,000 cases earlier this month, with fears heightened by the appearance of new strains of the virus in parts of the country. "We just cannot afford to impose a second lockdown, people will have to follow the guidelines or else we could see a massive second wave," said S.D Patil, a member of the Maharastra government team monitoring the spread of the disease in a state that accounts for nearly a fifth of India's confirmed cases.

  • A timeline of Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey's relationship, a love story that has lasted for over 50 years

    Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey's love story began after he spotted her through a library window while he was studying at Dartmouth College.

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.

  • 'Don't waste vaccine!' After early confusion, experts say it's always better to use leftover shots than toss them

    After early confusion, protocols for making sure leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine are used are in place. Experts say shots should not be wasted.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.

  • New Pennsylvania GOP candidate built 'shrine' to Trump

    Pennsylvania Republicans have selected a woman who turned an old house into a “shrine” to former President Donald Trump and believes the 2020 election was stolen as the GOP nominee for an open state legislative seat.

  • Russian hockey star targeted for support of Kremlin critic Navalny, NHL team says

    The National Hockey League's New York Rangers said on Monday that star forward Artemi Panarin was being targeted for his support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by what it called a fabricated report alleging he assaulted a woman a decade ago. Panarin, 29, is one of the few elite Russian athletes openly critical of President Vladimir Putin. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events," the NHL team said in a statement.

  • Porn star's bid to revive Trump suit thrown out by Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by adult film actress Stormy Daniels to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him.

  • UK royals TV head-to-head with Harry and Meghan

    Britain's Queen and other royal family members are set to compete for the airwaves with Prince Harry and Meghan.Queen Elizabeth will appear in a program broadcast on the same day that Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated interview with the the monarch's grandson and his wife is aired. The Queen will deliver a televised message on the importance of the Commonwealth as part of annual Commonwealth Day celebrations, which will be shown on the BBC on March 7, according to Westminster Abbey.Harry’s brother William, his wife Kate and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles will all appear in the program.The show will air hours before Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview is broadcast on America's CBS network.Oprah’s sit-down will be the first time the couple have spoken on camera since moving to the U.S.Harry and Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in person last year.It was their final official royal engagement before they set up home in Los Angeles and stepped away from official duties.Harry and Meghan have been making international headlines of late, after announcing that they are expecting a second child. Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would not be returning, and that their treasured royal patronages would revert to the Queen, before being distributed among other family members.

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Vaccinations start without rush in Australia, parts of Asia

    Australia started its COVID-19 inoculation program on Monday, days after its neighbor New Zealand, with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require the fast tracking of vaccine rollouts that occurred in many parts of the world. Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Australia's Deakin University, said countries that do not face a virus crisis benefit from taking their time and learning from countries that have taken emergency vaccination measures such as the United States. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday in a show of confidence in the product.

  • Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, U.S. on sanctions

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said. Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

  • UK royals in TV head-to-head with Prince Harry and Meghan

    Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals will appear in a TV programme to discuss the importance of the Commonwealth on the same day that Oprah Winfrey's interview of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is aired. For almost 50 years, the royal family have attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 94-year-old monarch, who heads the association of 54 nations, will deliver a televised message as part of a programme entitled "A Celebration for Commonwealth Day", which will be broadcast on the BBC on March 7, the Abbey said.