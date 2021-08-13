NC lawmakers spin plates

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

This has certainly been one of the more interesting weeks of North Carolina General Assembly’s legislative session so far. The state House revealed the entirety of its budget proposal Monday, and a group of lawmakers in both the House and Senate completed one of the first steps required to begin drawing new state legislative and congressional districts. On top of that, the U.S. Census Bureau released its decennial population data today, which will inform how lawmakers draw those districts in the coming weeks.

My colleagues Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and Danielle Battaglia have been covering the House’s budget roll-out, which was passed Thursday. One of the most helpful stories on the topic compares the differences between the House’s proposed budget and the Senate’s version, which was released in June. Now, the two chambers will have to come together and work out a compromise.

Both agreed on a spending number before they began this process, but there are still significant differences in how much each chamber wants to spend to raise teacher pay, cut corporate taxes and finance the state’s rainy day fund. Each budget also includes dozens of policy changes that were folded into their respective spending documents that will have to be worked out, too. That includes items like expanding Medicaid coverage for pregnant people 12 months postpartum; splitting the state’s Department of Adult Corrections off from the rest of the Department of Public Safety; and limiting the governor’s powers.

After the House and Senate work out a deal, they’ll vote on the finalized budget bill and send it to the governor, who will sign it into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

One interesting twist: If Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper does veto the budget, now both chambers in the Republican-majority General Assembly have enough Democrats supporting the spending plan that they could override the governor. One step at a time, though.

The House and Senate redistricting committees also met three times this week to introduce, debate and vote on guidelines for the upcoming political map-drawing process, which will likely begin at some point in September. They ultimately passed a document that, among other things, bars lawmakers from using racial demographic or election data when they draw the new districts.

How Cuomo Took Advantage of #MeToo, a news analysis from The New York Times.

The Big Money Behind the Big Lie, from The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer.

