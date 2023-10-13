NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is dangerously disconnected from reality of American gun violence

October First marked six years since a man opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding several hundred in the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in American history. A few weeks after the horrific tragedy, Mark Robinson cast doubt on the mass shooting, posting on his Facebook page that he was "SERIOUSLY skeptical" about what happened in Las Vegas.

That was not Robinson’s only dehumanizing post about the horrors of gun violence. Just a few months later, he was accusing the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting of being actors and calling them “spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN,” “stupid kids,” and “media prosti-tots."

Robinson’s rhetoric is not only offensive and shows his utter lack of empathy, but it also reveals his dangerous disconnect from the realities of gun violence in America, raising concerns about his suitability for the role of governor.

Robinson often ignores the influence of lax gun safety laws and the prevalence of firearms on gun violence. In fact, Robinson has blamed mass shootings in America not on guns, but “karma” from abortions.

Furthermore, Robinson’s resistance to common-sense gun safety measures, such as universal background checks, is deeply troubling, and out of touch with where a vast majority of North Carolinians stand.

As we grapple with the ongoing threat of gun violence, it’s essential that we have leaders who are willing to engage in thoughtful, evidence-based discussions and support common-sense measures that can save lives.

Robinson's offensive rhetoric and his refusal to consider sensible gun violence prevention measures make him unfit for the position of governor. We need a leader who prioritizes the safety of all North Carolinians, rather than promoting a divisive and dangerous ideology.

Cara Pearson lives in Pembroke.

