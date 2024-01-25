NC Lt. Gov. Robinson didn’t endorse GOP candidate in this race, despite what video says

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has not made an endorsement in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District — but that’s not what a political action committee led its social media followers to believe Thursday morning.

And a video the group circulated makes the claim all the more confusing.

In 2022, Robinson endorsed fellow Republican Christian Castelli, a retired Army colonel and Green Beret, in his challenge of Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning in the 6th District.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, First Freedoms Foundation PAC posted a video on X of Robinson explaining that 2022 endorsement, with a message that implied the endorsement was new: “Exciting endorsement alert! North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson, throws his full support behind Christian Castelli for the United States Congress in NC District 6. Witness leadership and vision unite for a stronger future. Discover why Castelli is the choice of leaders who value dedication, experience, and commitment.”

Robinson, now the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, was quick to correct the record and threaten legal action.

Less than two hours after the post, Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign responded with its own social media post.

“A Washington, DC Super PAC is circulating a video falsely claiming to announce an endorsement by Lt. Governor Mark Robinson in North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District Republican Primary,” said Mike Lonergan, communications director for Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign. “This claim is false; the DC super PAC is taking a video from a previous election cycle and wrongly presenting it as an endorsement in this year’s race.”

Lonergan went on to say that Robinson has not endorsed anyone in the race, and that Robinson is not only sending a cease-and-desist letter but is exploring all legal options.

Alfredo Rodriguez, Castelli’s political consultant, said in a written statement to McClatchy he agrees with Robinson’s assessment of the situation.

“The PAC is using a video from last election when Christian Castelli won the Republican nomination, Mark Robinson did endorse Christian, and Christian fought to retire Kathy Manning when other candidates did not have the courage to fight,” Rodriguez said. “We have no affiliation with the Washington DC Super PAC. We are not aware of their intentions or agenda, and nor do we care to know.”

McClatchy reached out just after 1 p.m. by email to the PAC asking for comment. A response did not come, but the Robinson endorsement post was taken down within an hour.

First Freedoms Foundation states on its website that it’s an organization passionate about preserving the First Amendment. On its website, the foundation has a Washington, D.C., address, but Federal Elections Commission paperwork uses an address in downtown Greensboro and its officers are based in Georgia.

Greensboro is home to the current 6th district representative, Manning, who is not seeking reelection. She’s a Democrat, but the Republican-controlled state legislature redrew Manning’s district to favor a Republican.

No Democrats filed to run in her place.

Five other Republicans are seeking to succeed Manning, including Trump-endorsed former lobbyist Addison McDowell, former Rep. Mark Walker, former High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, former N.C. State football star Bo Hines and plastic surgeon Mary Ann Contogiannis.

Chris Cooper, political science professor at Western Carolina University who closely follows state campaigns, said he can’t remember a time when this has happened before. He pointed to Hines’ campaign website for the closest thing he could come up with that is similar. There, Hines has a photo of him with former President Donald Trump, seemingly implying he has Trump’s support, even though those tuned into the race would know that Trump endorsed McDowell.

