NC man accused of threatening to murder ‘every child in the hotel’ to get evaluation

A man accused of threatening children who was arrested twice within two days will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he can stand trial.

On Wednesday morning, a federal judge ordered a mental health evaluation for Kevin Edral Douglas, 46, to be performed within 30 days.

Douglas has been charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats.

Douglas, who was represented by his appointed federal defender, Katherine Shea, has been held on federal charges since Nov. 2 after he was arrested for a credible threat he allegedly made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying he was going to murder “every child in the hotel” among other threats of ritual killings and murders of Mexican children.

Some of the threats were in English, some were in Spanish and others were rants in both languages, according to court documents, The News & Observer previously reported.

The threats came a week after 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting at two locations in Lewiston, Maine. The shooting was the 10th deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

Douglas’ last mental health evaluation was performed in 2016 and he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to Magistrate Judge James Gates, who presided over Wednesday’s hearing.

That year, Douglas was arrested for allegedly making threats against the British Embassy. He is also known to have a history of threatening behavior beginning around 2002 and spanning eight states, according to court documents.

After the mental health evaluation is completed and if Douglas is fit to stand trial, a court hearing will be scheduled.

Arrested at Cary hotel near daycare

Douglas, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, whispered back and forth with his attorney during Wednesday’s hearing. He muttered to himself and fidgeted in his chair. He slightly raised his voice and said something about “I am clean” and “They wouldn’t give me the medication.”

Documents show Douglas was arrested Nov. 1 at Extended Stay American on Western Parkway off North Harrison Avenue in Cary. The hotel is near a daycare.

An earlier report stated that Douglas’ name, the hotel and a computer’s IP address appeared in data collected by a tip line “as a normal part of cyber tip management and processing protocols.”

The documents also allege Douglas engaged in “interstate and foreign commerce from North Carolina and Virginia,” where the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children is located.

Cary Police first learned of the threats Nov. 1 but declined to release details. The police contacted the FBI and the Wake Regional SWAT Team to detain Douglas.

After he was arrested that day, Douglas was released on bond and remained under surveillance by law enforcement. A day later, Douglas was arrested a second time for a pretrial violation and the federal charges he now faces.

After the hearing Wednesday, Douglas was ordered to remain in federal custody while his evaluation is conducted.