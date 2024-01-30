NC man allegedly used social media to try to meet minors for sex

A 21-year-old Mooresville man is facing 20 charges of second-degree exploitation of a minor after police allegedly found him in possession of child pornography.

Michael Dakota Richardson was arrested on Jan. 23, at his home and faces felony charges, just a couple days after he had posted bail and was released from Iredell County Detention Center for other alleged sex crimes involving minors, police said in a release.

On Jan. 21, police said they received a tip that a suspect was using social media sites to try and meet with minors for sexual intercourse.

The suspect was identified as Richardson, who police say admitted to trying to arrange a meeting with a minor for sex when he was confronted by detectives. Richardson was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of a minor by computer to commit an unlawful act.

Richardson was placed in Iredell County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond, which was posted and he was released.

As part of the investigation, Richardson’s home was examined by the department, during which numerous items of explicit child porn were allegedly found on electronic devices belonging to Richardson.

Richardson was again placed in Iredell County Detention Center, this time under a $40,000 secured bond, police said.