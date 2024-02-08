NC man arrested for 2023 human trafficking operation

An Asheville man faces charges in connection with a suspected human trafficking ring uncovered in 2023.

Police arrested Milo Jamemall Henderson, 40, on Monday in Spindale for charges stemming from a June 2023 operation resulting in several arrests, including the arrest of a Buncombe County Sheriff’s deputy for soliciting a prostitute, WLOS reports.

According to the Asheville Police Department, they were assisting another police department arrest a wanted individual in Asheville when they uncovered evidence of a larger criminal operation.

Henderson was one of four people arrested in connection with the suspected human trafficking ring.

On Tuesday, police revealed Henderson was charged with the following:

Two counts of human trafficking

Two counts of sexual servitude

Two counts of promoting prostitution

First-degree kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Assault by strangulation

Henderson’s being held with a $1 million bond for the kidnapping charge and no bond for the other charges.

He’s expected in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone who might have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident is asked to contact APD at 828-252-1110. Those who decide to remain anonymous can send a tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

