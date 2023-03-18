NC man arrested, accused of repeatedly shooting ‘Cowboy’ the donkey in his stall

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for shooting a donkey multiple times, leaving it for dead, and threatening the animal’s owner.

On Thursday, the department asked for the public’s help locating Nicholas “Nick” Blalock, formerly of Clayton, NC, who was wanted on charges of felony animal cruelty after a donkey named Cowboy was shot repeatedly in his stall near Apex in late February.

Investigators described Blalock — white male, around 5 foot 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds — and said he was last seen driving, and possibly sleeping in, a white pickup truck.

County investigators and U.S. marshals also wanted Blalock for communicating threats to Cowboy’s owner, who they said had found the gravely injured animal in his stall the morning the shooting occurred.

Cowboy was taken to the N.C. State Veterinary Hospital, where he received lifesaving medical care.

In its plea for information, the Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Blalock and two of Cowboy, noting that Cowboy was on the left and Blalock on the right, presumably to differentiate which was the jackass.

On Friday, the department updated its Facebook post to say Blalock had been arrested and was being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

“Thank you to everyone who liked, shared, or commented with words of support,” the department said. “We are especially grateful to everyone who assisted the investigation by calling in tips regarding his location. Cowboy is still recovering, and his family extends their sincerest gratitude for your efforts!”