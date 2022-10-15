NC man arrested after stabbing wife at a Murrells Inlet hotel, police say
A North Carolina man was arrested Friday on an allegation that he attempted to stab his wife to death at a motel in Murrells Inlet Friday, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Todd Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon, according to a news release.
Deputies responded about 1 a.m. to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive after someone called 911 and hung up the phone
When deputies arrived at the hotel, they heard a woman calling for help from inside a room. She was found injured with stab wounds, according to the release.
Abernathy also suffered self-inflicted wounds, police said. He and the unidentified woman were taken to area hospitals, the release said. The conditions of Abernathy and the woman have not been disclosed.
Abernathy is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.